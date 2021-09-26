Man critically injured in Loop shooting

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a vehicle in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man, of an unknown age, was struck several times while sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive at approximately 8:10 a.m. with a known perpetrator.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and a person of interest is currently being questioned by detectives.

