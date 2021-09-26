CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Man critically injured in Loop shooting

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PZGg_0c8Xb5TO00

CHICAGO A man is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a vehicle in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man, of an unknown age, was struck several times while sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive at approximately 8:10 a.m. with a known perpetrator.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and a person of interest is currently being questioned by detectives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

Biden crime boss
5d ago

Maybe Beetlejuice should of stopped the peaceful burning and looting, now her animals are running

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Woman killed, 2 critically injured in Marengo car crash

MARENGO, Ill. — A 51-year-old woman was killed and two other people are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Marengo Wednesday night, according to police. Police said first responders arrived at the intersection of Route 23 and Coral Road just before 4:55 p.m. and discovered a two-vehicle...
MARENGO, IL
WGN News

26-year-old woman shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Chicago Lawn community area early Friday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was standing outside of a residential building in the 6200 block of South Rockwell Street just before 12:45 a.m. when two unknown men approached on foot and opened fire, striking her in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD announce new tip line

Chicago has a new anonymous tip hotline to solve murders and gun trafficking.     The hotter the tip, the greater the cash reward.   The Tip Lines are: 833-408-0069 or 312-746-7330   Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown revealed the new program Friday.   What makes this different from other anonymous tip programs is how cash […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

31-year-old woman shot in domestic incident in Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman is in fair condition after being shot in a domestic incident in the city’s Near West Side community area, according to police. Police said the woman was in an argument with a known man in the 1300 block of West 13th Street at approximately 3:43 a.m. when he revealed a handgun and fired shots towards her, striking her in the chest.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN TV

Boy, 13, missing for nearly 1 month from Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — The family of 13-year-old boy Keshun Collins continues their search nearly a month after the boy was reported missing. Keshun was last seen Sept. 2 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue. Keshun may be missing in the area of 6000 to 6500 South Cottage Grove Avenue or 6000 to 6500 South Ellis Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of shootings in matter of hours on Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — A string of shootings in just a matter of hours hit Chicago’s expressways Wednesday night into Thursday morning. According to Illinois State Police, one person was seriously injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday night. Police said troopers responded to a shooting on I-290 westbound near Kedzie Avenue just before 10:35 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Loop#Northwestern Hospital#Wgn Tv
WGN News

FBI looking for man after Lisle bank robbery

LISLE, Ill. — FBI agents are looking for a man after a bank in Lisle was robbed on Tuesday morning. At around 11:50 a.m., authorities responded to Old Second Bank, located in the 3100 block of Ogden Avenue on the report of a robbery. The man used a note to demand cash and fled in […]
LISLE, IL
WGN News

Dogs accused of attacks in Palatine, Elmwood Park to be euthanized

PALATINE, Ill. — Two dogs at the center of recent lawsuits following vicious attacks in Palatine and Elmwood Park have struck again. Last week, attorneys representing a man and woman attacked by two dogs in the Village of Palatine announced their intent to file a lawsuit following another assault in Elmwood Park weeks later.
PALATINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

Man jumps onto wing of plane from emergency door in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami on Wednesday night when the incident happened.
MIAMI, FL
WGN News

WGN News

1K+
Followers
429
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy