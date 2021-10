TYLER, Texas — Murder incidents, burglary, robbery, assault and auto theft are all up 4.5% in Tyler from 2019. "We don't like to see any crimes reported," said Chief Jimmy Toler with the Tyler Police Department. "We don't like to see anyone get hurt. But I think that's a factor we're dealing with. And we're actually seeing that number decrease as we go through this year."

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO