Former Governor David Paterson shares his opinions on Governor Kathy Hochul’s changes

Governor Kathy Hochul vowed one of her biggest priorities would be to change what she called a “toxic environment” that had been created under the leadership of former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Former Governor David Paterson applauds Hochul in her efforts, saying she was able to accomplish that and head in another direction since taking office.

Paterson faced issues when in office as well, when one of his top aides had a domestic violence case against him. Though Paterson did not face criminal charges for contacting the woman, he was criticized for his actions.

Paterson, like Hochul, took office due to the resignation of former Governor Eliot Spitzer.

Paterson brought up changes he made to Spitzer’s budgets, saying Hochul has been able to do the same thing and be independent in her decision making.

He also praised her efforts at decreasing the inmate population in Rikers and how she has tried to stimulate employment by not replacing the federal unemployment that recently ended.

