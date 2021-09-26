CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Former Governor David Paterson shares his opinions on Governor Kathy Hochul’s changes

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7viE_0c8XZHyb00

Governor Kathy Hochul vowed one of her biggest priorities would be to change what she called a “toxic environment” that had been created under the leadership of former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Former Governor David Paterson applauds Hochul in her efforts, saying she was able to accomplish that and head in another direction since taking office.

Paterson faced issues when in office as well, when one of his top aides had a domestic violence case against him. Though Paterson did not face criminal charges for contacting the woman, he was criticized for his actions.

Paterson, like Hochul, took office due to the resignation of former Governor Eliot Spitzer.

Paterson brought up changes he made to Spitzer’s budgets, saying Hochul has been able to do the same thing and be independent in her decision making.

He also praised her efforts at decreasing the inmate population in Rikers and how she has tried to stimulate employment by not replacing the federal unemployment that recently ended.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Paterson
Person
Eliot Spitzer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
republicmonews.com

New York Governor Hochul Urges Vaccination Based on Religious Grounds: ‘God Wants You To Be Vaccinated’

With only a day until the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers goes into effect in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed some strong words for the unvaccinated on Sunday. Hochul delivered a talk at a ceremony at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, telling the congregation that God wants them to be vaccinated, The Western Journal reported.
BROOKLYN, NY
TIME

Kathy Hochul Faced Childcare Struggles and Sexism at Work. Now She’s New York’s First Woman Governor

A month into New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s term, Andrew Cuomo has become a ghost. Almost nobody in the governor’s office mentions his name. In a recent hour-long interview, Hochul called him only “this past governor,” when she referred to him at all. When I asked about a model of a ship on display in her New York City office, a staffer informed me that it was “a him thing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
meaws.com

How New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Makes a Change From Cuomo

New York’s first woman governor is promising to do the job in a different manner than her predecessor — and LGBTQ+ activists are optimistic as she takes office. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor in August after an investigation by the state’s attorney general found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women and unlawfully retaliated against at least one.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone
WRGB

Governor Hochul faces criticism over vaccination comments

(WRGB) — Governor Hochul is facing criticism for remarks she made on Sunday in an address at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn. During a speech with a strong focus on vaccinations, Hochul, who is Roman Catholic, said,. “God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women,...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13 WHAM

Governor Hochul not budging on vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Governor Kathy Hochul is not budging on a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers that is set to take effect on September 27. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," she said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Delivers Commencement Address at Syracuse University

Governor Hochul: “You have to call out injustice everywhere you see injustice. And that’s why as a student, I was compelled to call out what was going on in South Africa, and why as New York Governor I was compelled to call out the oppression in the State of Texas when they basically abolished the right to an abortion. I pledge right here and right now to my Syracuse University that I’ll continue to use the Governor’s Office as a platform to condemn injustice, wherever and whenever it rears its ugly head. It doesn’t matter the size of your megaphone. You don’t need to be in the Governor’s office. You can be a student on a campus to make that kind of difference.”
SYRACUSE, NY
mountainlake.org

Governor Hochul Visits the Adirondacks

Governor Kathy Hochul paid her first official visit to the Adirondacks since taking office. The Governor wrapped up Climate Week by taking part in a demonstration in a newly paved municipal parking lot along Main Street in Lake Placid that’s part of a 15-and-a-half-million-dollar water infrastructure project in the village, replacing water and sewer lines, and using a new type of asphalt on sidewalks and parking lots that rainwater runs right through, capturing and filtering stormwater runoff and preventing it from flowing into near-by Mirror Lake.
LAKE PLACID, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy