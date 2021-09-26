CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect Monday; religious exemptions are still being questioned

 5 days ago
A third booster shot has been approved for all healthcare workers, but the mandate for getting the first dose is Monday, and many healthcare workers haven’t gotten it.

Attorney at Leeds Brown Law, Rick Ostrove, says it’s up to the employer to handle an employee’s refusal, but the state will take action against the employer if it isn’t handled.

Governor Kathy Hochul is standing firm on her decision to not allow a religious exemptions, saying she is unaware of any religion that allows the exemption.

She said there was never any exemptions for rubella or measles and that this mandate is no different.

The restraining order put into effect stops employers from not being allowed to permit a religious exemption, but it does not halt the mandate from going into effect on Monday.

Some religions cite the use of fetal cell lines as a reason to not take a vaccine, like Catholicism, but that religion has spoken in favor of the vaccine.

Not only that, but daily medicines like Benadryl and Tums use fetal cell lines as well.

Ostrove said that employers are working to determine if people are basing their decision to not take the vaccine on sincerely held beliefs, and that one employer is giving a survey and asking what medications the employee takes.

Local hospitals are saying their vaccination rates have started to pick up.

If an employee is not vaccinated by Monday and does not have a valid medical or religious exemption, the mandate says they will be fired.

Comments

WarchiefANU
5d ago

Some people feel the personal choices of others are selfish and need to be regulated. What's really selfish is expecting others to surrender their Liberties so you can enjoy a false sense of security.

Nadda Bootliquor
5d ago

Mandates are not laws. No one can create a legal mandate because mandates are illegal. Mandates do not go through the law making process, so if you follow a mandate, you are consenting to an illegal order.To consent to “Public Health mandates” is to give up Individual, inherent Rights in exchange for Public Rights (i.e., Children’s rights, Gay rights, Parent rights, Worker’s rights, Women’s rights) granted by the State.However, Rights are inborn. They do not come from government. They come from the Creator. Governments grant privileges, and while granted privileges can be modified, suspended, or revoked, rights are untouchable.

Hemp Hogg
5d ago

stand together we the people they are trying to walk us into the chambers of the vaccine. hold your ground we’re almost through this endemic . Yes you have a right to not be injected with unknown substances.

