CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fired back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA. Nurmagomedov recently had some choice comments to make regarding the ring card girls in mixed martial arts, essentially arguing that they are useless to the sport. Shevchenko, however, disagrees with what “The Eagle” has suggested. Speaking to reporters following UFC 266, Shevchenko was asked why she made a detour and stopped to talk to the ring card girls following her win over Lauren Murphy. According to Shevchenko, she wanted to show her respect to them, as Shevchenko believes ring card girls are important to MMA.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 56

Chrisco
5d ago

I think women should be more upset about being referred to as "decorations" than not being by needed at a fighting event. LMAO

Reply(3)
30
Trump #2024
5d ago

I see nothing wrong with ring card woman ... they have been apart of fighting sports for ever now ..... it's thier choice to be a ring card woman ... no one forces them to do it ..... what's the issue

Reply
16
Howard Sumner
5d ago

thats right and what man doesn't like watching a great looking woman walk around in a bikini. where Khabibulin is from its all about livestock. LOL. get a life.

Reply(2)
14
Related
firstsportz.com

UFC 266 Twitter reactions: Israel Adesanya, Stephen Thompson, and other UFC stars react to Valentina Shevchenko stunning performance

UFC 266 featured Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy in the co-main event. This stunner of a fight saw some amazing Twitter reactions from UFC aces. A stunning face-off between two of the best in the women’s flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy turned out to be the fight everyone was looking forward to. “The Bullet” came into the fight to defend her undisputed flyweight belt at UFC 266. Valentina Shevchenko once again proved to the world that she is untouchable when it comes to the flyweight division. Lauren Murphy tried, but failed miserably against “The Bullet”. Check out the Twitter reactions to this dominating performance by the champion.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Lauren Murphy
mmanews.com

Valentina Shevchenko Says She Is Ready For Amanda Nunes Trilogy

Valentina Shevchenko believes the timing is right for a third clash with Amanda Nunes. There is history between Shevchenko and Nunes. The two have faced off twice. Nunes won both bouts but “Bullet” insists she was robbed in their rematch. Fast forward to 2021 and Nunes is the UFC Women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, while Shevchenko holds the flyweight gold.
UFC
USA Today

Jessica Andrade: 'It confused me' when Valentina Shevchenko took me down in our fight

Jessica Andrade is accustomed to outmuscling her opposition, but Valentina Shevchenko gave her a taste of her own medicine when they fought at UFC 261. After a quick finish of former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian, former UFC strawweight champion Andrade (21-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC) challenged reigning flyweight champ Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in April. Looking to neutralize Shevchenko’s striking with her grappling, Andrade was caught off guard when she was the one taken down and eventually finished on the ground.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Lauren Murphy issues statement following TKO loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266

Lauren Murphy issued a statement following her fourth-round TKO loss to UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266. Murphy earned her first UFC title shot off of a five-fight win streak, but as Shevchenko showed on Saturday night, there are levels to this game. The champion was able to have her way with Murphy on the feet and on the ground all night long as she dominated her foe until getting the fourth-round finish. Now that the fight is over, Murphy can reflect on the experience, and she took to social media to open up on her “rough night at the office.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Murphy Feels Valentina Shevchenko’s Opponents All Made One Mistake

Lauren Murphy believes all of Valentina Shevchenko‘s fallen victims have one thing in common. On Sept. 25, Murphy will challenge Shevchenko for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. The title bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC 266. This will be Shevchenko’s sixth title defense. MMA News’ James Lynch...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Combat#Russian
Field Level Media

UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko retain titles

Alexander Volkanovski proved his championship mettle Saturday night. The UFC featherweight champion out of Australia was nearly submitted twice during the third round of his UFC 266 main event against challenger Brian Ortega of Torrance, Calif. But after escaping the second of two chokes, Volkanovski (23-1) delivered a hellacious beating, with Ortega (15-2) saved by the horn.
UFC
The Independent

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives verdict on Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov rates Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Anthony Joshua prior to the pair’s world heavyweight title fight on Saturday. Khabib also said that a match-up between undefeated fighters Usyk and Tyson Fury would be a better world championship bout, with Joshua not appearing in his top two of heavyweight boxers. Joshua puts his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line against Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with the Ukrainian aiming to become a two-weight world champion after moving up from cruiserweight.The southpaw became an undisputed champion in the cruiserweight division and secured...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Valentina Shevchenko finishes Lauren Murphy for sixth straight title defense

LAS VEGAS -- Not that anyone was questioning it, but Valentina Shevchenko's reign is as strong as ever. Shevchenko (21-4) defended the UFC's flyweight championship for the sixth time on Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC 266 inside T-Mobile Arena. The 125-pound title fight came to a quick and decisive finish four minutes into the fourth round after Shevchenko hurt Murphy with punches and finished her on the ground with strikes.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“People are driven by hunger” – Cristiano Ronaldo tells Khabib Nurmagomedov about “that one fear” he has about his son

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He has conquered it all, across Europe in several leagues, won a couple of major titles with his country, has a plethora of well-established businesses, you name it! A man this successful still has a worry, a legit one, about the future of his son, Cristiano Jr.
SOCCER
mmanews.com

Cynthia Calvillo Shares Her Thoughts On A Valentina Shevchenko Fight

The #5-ranked UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo believes a pairing with Valentina Shevchenko would highlight the potency of her ground game. Ahead of UFC 266 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, flyweight champ Shevchenko is on a violent quest for a sixth title defense. In her destructive path will be Lauren Murphy, who enters the contest on a five-fight winning streak. However, also performing in the same building will be the rising contender Cynthia Calvillo, who faces Shevchenko’s last opponent, Jéssica Andrade.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

What’s next for Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 266?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 266, Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defended her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy (15-5). Murphy was not intimidated and really believed she could give the champion troubles on Saturday night. However, Shevchenko maintained that this defense would be like all of the rest....
UFC
fightsports.tv

Khabib Nurmagomedov To Help Raise Money For Orphans In Two UK Events

One of the most dominant UFC fighters in promotion history is heading to the United Kingdom to give some motivation. Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) announced this week that he is partnering with Class A Events for two events, which will help SKT Welfare – a nonprofit organization – raise awareness about kindness and raise money in support of orphans.
CHARITIES
USA Today

Valentina Shevchenko doubts Lauren Murphy has figured her out: 'It's kind of hard to surprise me'

LAS VEGAS – Valentina Shevchenko has been around the block, so the skillset Lauren Murphy brings to the table she doubts will come as a surprise. At UFC 266, Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) will seek her sixth consecutive women’s flyweight title defense against the first-time challenger Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC). Though she respects the skillset of every opponent, Shevchenko fails to see where Murphy stands out compared to past competition.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy