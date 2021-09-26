CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reckoning

Steve Coogan Cast as Jimmy Savile In BBC One Drama ‘The Reckoning’. Steve Coogan will play Jimmy Savile in the BBC One drama The Reckoning The series comes from Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope and is produced by ITV Studios. Sandra Goldbacher…

IN THIS ARTICLE
