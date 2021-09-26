The Reckoning

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned “Suspect” (working title), an adaptation of Christoffer Boe’s hit Danish series “Forhøret.”
The 8 x 30’ drama stars James Nesbitt (“Bloodlands”), Joely Richardson (“The Tudors”), Anne-Marie Duff (“Sex Education”), Richard E. Grant (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), Ben Miller (“Bridgerton”), Niamh Algar (“Deceit”), Antonia Thomas (“Small Axe”), Sacha Dhawan (“Doctor Who”), Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) and Imogen King (“Clique”).
The series will follow veteran detective Danny Frater as he investigates the unnatural death of his daughter and sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade...
