It’s looking more and more like the Green Bay Packers will be without their top two options at left tackle in Sunday’s game at San Francisco. With All-Pro David Bakhtiari on injured reserve as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL, the Packers used Elgton Jenkins at left tackle in the first two games of the season and he held up quite nicely. But the third-year pro suffered an ankle injury against Detroit and did not practice this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday Jenkins would be listed as doubtful for the game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO