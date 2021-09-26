Flood Advisory issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis; Washington THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR PENOBSCOT, EASTERN PISCATAQUIS, AROOSTOOK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 1029 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Millinocket, Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Van Buren, Howland, Patten, Eagle Lake, Danforth, Vanceboro, Mount Katahdin, Portage, Ripogenus, Deboullie Mountain and Brownville Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.