MEEKER — Tied at 20 at halftime, Meeker went on a 22-7 tear down the stretch to knock off Kellyville 42-27 Friday night in a District 2A-2 opener. Senior Keavin Grady rushed for 178 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns while catching two passes for 33 yards and another score for Meeker, which improved to 2-2 overall. Kellyville fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district.