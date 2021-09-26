CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

Tamahere rolls to victory in $100,000 Violet Stakes

By Submitted Content
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 5 days ago

OCEANPORT – Tamahere found non-graded stakes company to be exactly what she needed to return to the winner’s circle. The Chad Brown-trainee, who had raced against Grade 1 or Grade 2 in five of her six starts since coming to the United States last fall, went to the front and was never threatened in romping to a 7¼-length victory in the $100,000 Violet Stakes at Monmouth Park on Sept. 25, according to a press release.

