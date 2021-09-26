Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO Is Still Waiting For His Knee Surgery: The Situation Is 'Only Getting Worse'
Kastro Pergjoni, operations director of the Cart & Horses pub in Stratford, London, England where IRON MAIDEN made its live debut in 1976, who recently raised £13,100 (approximately $18,000) so former MAIDEN vocalist Paul Di'Anno can undergo his long-delayed knee surgery, has posted a new photo of the 63-year-old musician, saying that the "situation is only getting worse the longer it goes."www.blabbermouth.net
