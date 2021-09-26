CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO Is Still Waiting For His Knee Surgery: The Situation Is 'Only Getting Worse'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKastro Pergjoni, operations director of the Cart & Horses pub in Stratford, London, England where IRON MAIDEN made its live debut in 1976, who recently raised £13,100 (approximately $18,000) so former MAIDEN vocalist Paul Di'Anno can undergo his long-delayed knee surgery, has posted a new photo of the 63-year-old musician, saying that the "situation is only getting worse the longer it goes."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 14

Related
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Iron Maiden – Senjutsu

For decades, bands have touched millions of people’s lives, and for one band, their musical style rocked people’s worlds. English heavy metal band Iron Maiden is known for creating righteous songs that have found ways to unite people all over the world. Formed in 1975, Iron Maiden’s discography has grown to 41 albums, including 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, four EPs and seven compilations. Earlier this month, the band released their long-awaited album Senjutsu, and each track is filled with wild and erratic metal music.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Announces Extra Spoken-Word Dates

Dec. 09 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. These dates follow on from the six shows of the August 2021 tour, the final two of which had to be rescheduled due to Bruce's quarantining further to a member of his household testing positive for COVID-19, and will now take place on October 16 at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and October 17 at The Alexandra in Birmingham (all tickets remain valid).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Paul Di'anno
987theshark.com

Florida Woman Hits Airplane in Her Car

Take Florida woman, she was driving her car and minding her own business when she hit an airplane…then another. According to News 4, police say a woman in Mayport, Florida was arrested after she drove into a local airport and ran into two small airplanes that were parked there. Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

Daffney Unger dies aged 46 after concerning live stream

Daffney Unger has died aged 46. The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star - who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself - has passed away after making concerning statements during an Instagram Live this week. On Thursday (02.09.21), her friend Lexie Fyfe tweeted: "We are very sad...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

A Lost Film Thought Destroyed By the Nazis Has Been Rediscovered

[Editor's Note: Header image is our best guess on how the film was recovered.]. A film previously believed to have been destroyed by Nazis and lost forever has been re-discovered. The film is called Europa and according to The Guardian, it's an anti-fascist film that was seized by Nazis and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Iron Maiden#Maiden#The Cart Horses#Blabbermouth Net
The Independent

Sophie Fairall: Ten-year-old girl with rare tissue cancer dies after embarking on celebrity bucket list

Sophie Fairall, the young cancer patient who set out to live a “lifetime of experiences” in her final few months, has died.The 10-year-old girl from Stubbington, Hampshire was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer last September.After finding out in June that her illness was terminal, Sophie set about completing a “bucket list”. Items included working for a day in a supermarket, cooking with Gordon Ramsay and running an ice cream van in her village. She achieved these goals and many more.Several celebrities sent messages of support to Sophie during her illness. Pop stars Ed Sheeran and Dua...
CANCER
thatgrapejuice.net

Breaking: Girls Aloud Star Sarah Harding Dies Aged 39

In sad news, Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died at 39 after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. The singer’s mother shared that her daughter had passed in an emotional post on social media:. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke reveals she has coronavirus, must quarantine in an emotional video

"Dancing with the Stars" may look a little different this week now that Cheryl Burke has tested positive for COVID-19. The dancing pro, 37, announced the news on her Instagram Sunday evening in an emotional video that saw her acknowledge her symptoms while driving to go get a test as well as reveal later in the day that her PCR test came back positive.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Argentina
BBC

Shakira: Singer attacked by a pair of wild boars

Pop superstar Shakira says she was the victim of a random attack by a pair of wild boars while walking in a park in Barcelona with her eight-year-old son. The Colombian singer said the animals attacked her, before seizing her bag and retreating with it into the woods. She shared...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Woman left 'trapped in own home' waiting for knee surgery

A 70-year-old woman says she has been left "trapped like a prisoner" in her home and "near the end of her tether with pain", waiting for knee surgery. Maggie Bristow, from Bristol, has been waiting more than a year for surgery and now has to wait another 18 months. She...
HEALTH
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Girl with 'uncombable hair syndrome' rocks it in style: 'I look like a lion with a crazy mane'

A young girl from Melbourne, Australia, is inspiring thousands across the world by embracing her unique hair texture caused by a rare genetic condition. Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin, 11, was born with uncombable hair syndrome, a condition that is characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat. Although this has made her the subject of public ridicule and gawking ever since she was a baby, Shilah has learned to rock her mane with utmost confidence and hopes to provide visibility to others affected by the condition. "I get teased a lot and called 'fluffhead' at school - it's not nice," she told Daily Mail. "I personally like it now but at the same time, I hate it - especially when there's wind! Let's just say, I can't see!"
HAIR CARE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS's STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA: 'I'll Be Like LEMMY; I'll Die Three Months After My Last Show'

In a new interview with The Rockpit, EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza was asked what keeps him and his bandmates going more than 40 years into the group's career. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Why does [SAXON's] Biff [Byford] keep doing it? Why does [JUDAS PRIEST's] Rob [Halford] keep doing it? Why does [IRON MAIDEN's] Bruce [Dickinson] and Steve Harris keep doing it? [MEGADETH's] Dave Mustaine… [METALLICA's] James Hetfield. They've got more money than God. You think they would have to do it again?
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy