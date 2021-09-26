CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wandering Amylessly: Mt. Moran at sunrise is my sanctuary

wyo4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a favorite place? A place where just being there puts your very soul at peace? Where you can just shut out the world and just exist in the midst of it. I have many, many favorite places around the world, but only Oxbow Bend, on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park, do I call my sanctuary. Yes, it is odd to share a place so sacred to me with others, but it’s not like I can hide Mt. Moran or the fact that it exists. It’s a pretty popular spot to stop and I encourage people to go there all the time!

