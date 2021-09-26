CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

August’s slowest-selling car in each state

everythinglubbock.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ISEECARS.COM) — The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Safest New Cars for 2021

These days, it’s possible to find in most new cars vehicle-safety features that just a few years ago would have been considered premium add-on options for luxury vehicles. Even modestly-priced cars come with these new technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning systems or automatic emergency braking. Such features can save lives, reduce injury, and […]
CARS
seattlepi.com

Report: In August these cars, trucks sold the fastest in Seattle

As the microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales in Seattle, a new report from examined which cars and trucks were in the highest demand in August. To determine the fastest-selling cars, iSeeCars analyzed 900,000 new and used car sales in Seattle. Overall, the research found that a new car is currently taking an average of 26 days to sell. New cars are also selling a week faster than they were in July, when the average sell time was 35 days. Used cars are currently selling in 34.6 days, slightly faster than they were selling in July.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
everythinglubbock.com

The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

(ISEECARS.COM) –The global microchip shortage is showing no signs of slowing down as major automakers continue to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels, especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling over a week faster than in July, while demand for used cars has remained relatively steady.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Electric Cars Listed By 0-60 MPH Acceleration: Quickest To Slowest

Here is another comparison of electric cars currently available (or soon to be available) in the U.S. - acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h). We will take a look at which models are the quickest and what are the general results using data from manufacturers or estimated numbers. Please take into account that some values have a 1 ft rollout subtracted (like the Plaid at 1.99 seconds). Unfortunately, there is no consistent dataset, which means we must include uncertainty of 0.1-0.2 seconds.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 SUVs Dominate the Fastest-Selling Cars

SUVs are in high demand. That isn’t so unusual, as SUVs continue to grow in popularity. Add to that the enormous shortage of new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs, and it’s no surprise that some of the most popular SUVs are difficult to find. Right now there are a few SUVs that sell so quickly, you may not be able to find them anywhere. So which SUVs sell the fastest? Let’s look at the top six best-selling SUVs right now.
BUYING CARS
95.3 MNC

Study: Price for new, used cars continues to soar

According to iSeeCars’ newest study, used car prices came down slightly in August from July, but they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago as the microchip shortage continues to impact the new and used car marketplace. After analyzing 1.9 million used car sales in August, iSeeCars...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Used Cars#Car Buyers#Iseecars Com#Arkansasford#Californiajeep#Coloradoalfa#Connecticutjeep#Delawareford#Hawaiinissan Rogue35#Idahojeep#Illinoisjeep#Indianabuick#Iowahyundai#Kansasjeep#Maineford#Michiganlincoln#Missourinissan#Montanahyundai#Nebraskaacura
MotorBiscuit

Electric Cars are the Fastest-Selling Used Cars in These States

There’s no doubt society is shifting toward electric cars. With major automakers releasing new and revolutionary battery technology, it’s a race to build the most efficient EVs out there. And while many wonder if electric cars and trucks are worth it, others are showing their support with their wallet. So let’s take a look at the four states where electric cars are the fastest-selling used cars.
CARS
KTRE

State of Car Dealers And Sales

While elections ultimately dictate short-term policy, cultural and historic ties between the U.S. and Germany are much less affected by politics. KLTV's Lane Luckie shares the deep roots in Germany for many Texans. New VA Clinic in Tyler set to open by November. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. A more...
TYLER, TX
AutoExpress

The world’s best-selling cars

As usual, the UK car market has been hotly contested of late, with cars such as the Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Golf all battling for top spot. However, a look at the global car market paints a very different picture, with the high rankings occupied by cars that tend not to succeed on the UK stage and some that aren’t even on sale here. Using data compiled by Car Industry Analysis, we’ve taken a look at the world’s best selling cars of 2020, to provide a glimpse of what the rest of the world’s motorists are buying.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

These Comeback Cars Get a Second Life

Brand equity is the commercial value of a brand that can be generated from consumer perception of a brand name. In business lingo, this is called an intangible asset. It’s important for any company, but it’s supremely valuable to automakers. Not only can vehicle brands conjure feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality, but they propagate consumer […]
CARS
insideevs.com

China: BYD Plug-In Car Sales Surge To Over 60,000 In August 2021

BEVs: 30,382 (up 223% year-over-year) PHEVs: 30,126 (up 556% year-over-year) Total: 60,508 (up 332% year-over-year) BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2021. The Chinese manufacturer said that now it is the third top player globally. "According to the data of EV Sales, in July 2021, BYD returned...
CARS
NBC News

Ready to turn in your lease? Record used car prices could mean a financial bonanza.

For savvy motorists who've been leasing vehicles they're now ready to turn in, record-high used car prices could mean a financial bonanza. After tumbling to recession-era levels during the early months of the pandemic, the auto market roared back with a vengeance early this year. Dealers are struggling to find product to sell, fueling surging prices all around. With few new cars on showroom lots, motorists have been snapping up whatever used cars they can find.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Non-Vintage Cars in the World

For most of us, the ultimate luxury car would be a high-end model of a mass-produced car — let’s say a Lexus LC convertible (starting at $94,075) or a BMW X6 M50i crossover ($108,000 with all the bells and whistles). But for the world’s super-rich, there’s a whole different level of luxury driving experiences available.  […]
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

China: Plug-In Car Sales Reach New Record In August 2021

China achieved a new all-time monthly sales record of plug-in electric car sales in August, beating the previous one (from June) by 22%. In total, some 286,514 passenger plug-in cars were registered, which is roughly 187% more than a year ago. Not only that, as the overall car market was...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy