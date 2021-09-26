August’s slowest-selling car in each state
(ISEECARS.COM) — The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.www.everythinglubbock.com
Comments / 0