Cowboys' La'el Collins attempted to bribe drug test collector, per report
La'el Collins' five-game suspension stemmed from an attempt to bribe an NFL drug test collector, according to a Sunday report from ESPN. Per the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, players can't be suspended for positive marijuana tests; the issue for the Cowboys right tackle, however, isn't that he tested positive, but that he missed multiple tests, and then attempted to bribe the person sent to collect a drug sample.www.sportingnews.com
