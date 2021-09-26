CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' La'el Collins attempted to bribe drug test collector, per report

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa'el Collins' five-game suspension stemmed from an attempt to bribe an NFL drug test collector, according to a Sunday report from ESPN. Per the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, players can't be suspended for positive marijuana tests; the issue for the Cowboys right tackle, however, isn't that he tested positive, but that he missed multiple tests, and then attempted to bribe the person sent to collect a drug sample.

