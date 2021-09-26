CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View from the other sideline: Bills vs. Washington

By Heather Prusak
WIVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Sean McDermott will face one of his mentors as Ron Rivera is on the other sideline in week three as the Bills host Washington. Rivera is in his second season as Washington’s head coach and he’s already dealt with a lot of challenges in trying to rebuild this team. At the top of that list is finding a franchise quarterback. Washington had to turn to Taylor Heinicke for the time being after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in week one.

