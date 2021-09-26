CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brentford v Liverpool: MOTM

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Although the game didn't go how we wanted it to, Curtis Jones' performance was able to give us a slight (being an overstatement) positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G17II_0c8XWIgH00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Away games like this is all about grit and grinding out a result which needs hard fought performances to win. Unfortunately for Jones, he was the only one that read the memo.

Jones was all over the pitch putting his foot in every tackle and making himself available for every attack. Even though he made a couple of sloppy passes, he never shied away from the ball. He always made himself noticeable for the passes out from the back.

Jones turned into prime Gerrard with what would've been a winner if it weren't for Brentford's late equaliser. Picking the ball up on the edge of Brentford's penalty box and just smashing it into the top corner.

His game was cut off early just after the goal which could've been a mistake by Klopp, but hindsight is everything.

With a Champions League game midweek away to Porto, Curtis Jones will be hoping he's done enough to start and help Liverpool bounce back. Hopefully on Tuesday, Jones passes the memo around.

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Porto v Liverpool: Predicted XI

Liverpool face Porto for the 5th time in three years tonight and not much has changed within the squad since our most recent meeting. However, Porto have some new additions that the Reds may have to adapt to and that could mean some unexpected changes. Also, Jurgen Klopp will have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Match Review: Porto v Liverpool

Liverpool went into the game against FC Porto after an exciting but disappointing draw against Brentford on the weekend. The FC Porto match represented a chance to put that game behind them and build some momentum for the fixture against Manchester City on Sunday. In the last few years, Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wolves v Brentford: match preview

While Brentford were suffering their first defeat of the season, Wolves grabbed their first win last week. Bruno Lage will be eager for his team to build on the victory at Watford by earning a first win at Molineux, where fans have already been seduced by the new manager’s style. With Hwang-hee Chan and Daniel Podence growing in sharpness and pushing for starts, Lage has extra solutions if his team’s finishing problems persist. Brentford will pose a unique threat to the home defence, but the Molineux faithful will turn up expecting three points on top of excellent entertainment. Paul Doyle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Classic encounters: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers will hope to build on their first win of the season as they take on Brentford at Molineux on Saturday. The hosts earned their first Premier League goals and points of the season at Vicarage Road as they beat Watford 2-0 last weekend, while conversely, the Bees suffered their first defeat this campaign as Brighton took three points at the Brentford Community Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motm#Brentford V Liverpool
BBC

Team news: Norwich v Liverpool

Curtis Jones is guaranteed to start for Liverpool against Norwich and it will be the midfielder's 50th appearance for the Reds. Teenager Kaide Gordon looks set to be involved in the Carabao Cup third-round tie after being withdrawn from the under-23s squad beaten by Leeds on Sunday. Other players who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta welcomes pressure to deliver success as Arsenal upturn gathers pace

Mikel Arteta feels it is right that every Arsenal defeat should be viewed as a crisis – with the Gunners boss determined to keep things moving forward in a positive direction this season.Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to record a third straight Premier League win, although it was at a cost with midfielder Granit Xhaka facing up to three months on the sidelines with a knee problem.The mood around the club is now the polar opposite to a month ago, when three successive defeats in their opening league games again saw questions raised over the direction...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England left out Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood with development in mind

Gareth Southgate says talented teenagers Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood were left out of England’s latest squad with their long-term development in mind.The Three Lions head to Andorra next week for what should be a straightforward World Cup qualifier, before welcoming Hungary to Wembley as the road to Qatar continues.England have a four-point cushion at the top of Group I with four games left, with Southgate balancing the need to get to next year’s tournament and ensuring his young players’ progress is not stunted.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Greenwood withdrew from the provisional...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.
SPORTS
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel bemoans ‘slow and tired’ Chelsea after Champions League defeat to Juventus

Thomas Tuchel felt his Chelsea side looked ‘tired’ during their 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.The reigning European champions were undone by a Federico Chiesa strike which came just 11 seconds into the second half.And Tuchel, who has now suffered two defeats in four days following the loss to Manchester City at the weekend, was not pleased with the way his side applied themselves in Italy.Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said: “Of course it is impossible at this kind of level to concede a goal like this in the first seconds of the second half.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane revels in bonus Tottenham hat-trick against NS Mura

Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Graham Potter’s Brighton have had a great start to the season and they will hope to continue it on Saturday against Arsenal.They head into the match after recovering a point at the death against Crystal Palace who went 1-0 up against them on Monday. Neal Maupay scored the equaliser in the 95th minute to keep their season on track and manager Potter was happy with his team’s performance.He said: “It is a difficult place to come and to play. We are happy with the point. Performance-wise we can do better, and we were far from perfect, but we deserved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways under Thomas Tuchel when they host Southampton this afternoon in the Premier League. The European champions are coming off two disappointing performances in the 1-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. Southampton, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the Premier League this season but have performed strongly against the top sides in the division and have picked up a point against Man City, Man United and West Ham each. Chelsea are winless in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
134
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy