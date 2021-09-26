Brentford v Liverpool: MOTM

Although the game didn't go how we wanted it to, Curtis Jones' performance was able to give us a slight (being an overstatement) positive.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Away games like this is all about grit and grinding out a result which needs hard fought performances to win. Unfortunately for Jones, he was the only one that read the memo.

Jones was all over the pitch putting his foot in every tackle and making himself available for every attack. Even though he made a couple of sloppy passes, he never shied away from the ball. He always made himself noticeable for the passes out from the back.

Jones turned into prime Gerrard with what would've been a winner if it weren't for Brentford's late equaliser. Picking the ball up on the edge of Brentford's penalty box and just smashing it into the top corner.

His game was cut off early just after the goal which could've been a mistake by Klopp, but hindsight is everything.

With a Champions League game midweek away to Porto, Curtis Jones will be hoping he's done enough to start and help Liverpool bounce back. Hopefully on Tuesday, Jones passes the memo around.