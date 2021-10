The electric scooter has become a familiar site on city streets, whether owned outright by pioneering commuters or picked up from the sidewalk via ride-sharing schemes. Yet the sweet spot between durability, range and practicality is still hard to find. Oakland-based scooter builder Unagi has been in the game for several years, entering the perennially befuddled UK market in 2020 (as its website’s legal disclaimer notes, ‘Electric scooters are not permitted on public roads in the UK. Unagi does not take responsibility for any restricted use of the scooter after purchase’). The company’s latest model, the Model Eleven, is intended to be the ultimate urban transportation tool, wherever you are allowed to actually use it.

