'Madden' sim has Cardinals holding on to beat Jaguars 31-28

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Through two games this season, the Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 and the simulations of their first two games on ‘Madden NFL 22’ have not gone the way the games have.

When the Cardinals blew out the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, the game predicted a Titans blowout. In Week 2, when the Cardinals barely held on for a win over the Minnesota Vikings, the game had the Cardinals winning handily.

As they take on the Jaguars today, the Madden simulation had the Cardinals falling behind, building a big lead and then letting the Jaguars make it close. They beat the Jaguars 31-28 in this week’s game simulation.

The Jaguars build a 10-0 lead in the first quarter with a field goal and a touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to receiver D.J. Chark.

The Cardinals make it 10-7 with a one-yard Chase Edmonds touchdown run and then the Jags make it 13-7 with under a minute before halftime with a 33-yard field goal.

The Cardinals move down the field before halftime and get a 31-yard field goal as time expires. It is the first three of 24 straight points the Cardinals score.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws three second-half touchdown passes to make it 31-13 but Lawrence throws two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to make it 31-28, but the Cardinals run out the clock.

Murray has 262 passing yards, three touchdowns an no interceptions. Edmonds rushes for 50 yards and a score. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has eight catches for 130 yards and one touchdown, A.J. Green has seven for 73 and Kirk hauls in seven for 38 and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals pick off Lawrence once and sack him four times — two from J.J. Watt and one each by Chandler Jones and Zach Allen.

For Jacksonville, Lawrence finishes with 335 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.

James Robinson has 56 rushing yards, while Marvin Jones leads all receivers with 11 catches for 156 yards. Josh Allen sacks Murray twice.

This isn’t real life but it would be a Cardinals win if it were to happen.

