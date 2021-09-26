CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys News: Eagles Week predictions, final injury report, Pollard's fantasy outlook

By Cameron Burnett
The Dallas Cowboys will have their hands full with the Eagles on Monday with a long list of players out on the final injury report. Luckily for Dallas, Philidelphia will be missing Brandon Graham and the pass protection won’t have to worry about it.

Wire editors give all the answers ahead of the big primetime matchup. Ezekiel Elliott has a history of stepping up in the night lights, will he do it again? How will Amari Cooper look with a cracked rib?

The predictions are all out for the Cowboys’ first NFC East matchup of the season, and many favor Dak Prescott and company to get the job done. Dallas has handled the last three games against the Eagles in AT&T Stadium, will they make it four in a row?

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Eagles in Week 3 :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys play their third game of the season on Monday Night Football against the Eagles. Nationally televised on ESPN, here are all the ways to watch, listen, stream and wager on the NFC East matchup.

NFL Week 3 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters give advice on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ezekiel Elliott, more :: ESPN

Following Pollard’s big performance against the Chargers, there are questions about Elliott as a fantasy player. ESPN’s NFL Nation gives the answers on fantasy questions for every team in Week 3, including the discussion about playing Pollard and Elliott on Monday against the Eagles.

Home Cooking: Cowboys look to continue 3-game home win streak over Eagles :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have a big thing going for them in their first divisional matchup of the season. In the last three home games against the Eagles, Dallas has come out on top, dating back to one of two monster games by Amari Cooper in 2018, his first season as a Cowboy. Will the trend continue? Our own Matthew Lenix breaks down how the home win streak has held up.

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Eagles :: The Mothership

The Cowboys staff writers have their predictions for Monday’s tilt against the Eagles. It’s the home opener and Dallas will be missing a long list of defensive players, but it’s still a consensus between the staff on the result. All four favor the Cowboys to come out and impress in AT&T Stadium.

Final Injury Report: War of attrition on deck as Cowboys, Eagles rule starters out :: Cowboys Wire

Saturday’s injury report for Dallas and Philidelphia is a long list. Both teams will be missing their star pass rushers, and the Cowboys will be slim on their defensive front, missing a multitude of defensive ends especially. Dallas also has four starters on IR and two players recently added to the COVID/reserve list ahead of Monday.

Dallas Cowboys: The latest on Amari Cooper’s chances to play in Week 3 :: The Landry Hat

After Cooper made it clear that his bruised rib was actually cracked, concern rose about his status against Philidelphia. The injury occurred against Tampa Bay, and the Pro Bowl wideout is all but certainly going to suit up on Monday, having played through injury many times during his career.

Enemy Intel Q&A: Cowboys-Eagles open NFC East slates with different agendas :: Cowboys Wire

Need a fix ahead of waiting an extra day for Cowboys football? KD Drummond and Glenn Erby went through a bunch of questions about the game and both teams, including some about Jalen Hurts’ potential success and the potential hot seat Mike McCarthy finds himself on.

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Five matchups to watch during the NFC East battle :: Blogging The Boys

As expected, there are some big matchups to focus on during Cowboys-Eagles. How will Darius Slay hold up against Cooper? Hurts has impressed at times through two games, can he keep it up against an up-and-coming Dallas defense? These are just two of the five matchups Brian Martin is focused on.

Dallas Cowboys: You won’t believe the primetime stats of Ezekiel Elliott :: The Landry Hat

Will Elliott have his best game so far on Monday? The former All-Pro has a history of stepping up in primetime games, averaging 87 rushing yards. With Pollard expected to see a bigger workload, can Elliott expose the Eagles run defense that has given up over 100 yards on the ground in the first two weeks?

New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys lineman hospitalized, to miss Sunday's game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without another offensive lineman on Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Friday that Ty Nsekhe was hospitalized due to a heat-related illness on Thursday. Nsekhe will not play on Sunday. “Ty Nsekhe spent Thursday...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo’s Coaching Prediction

CBS analyst Tony Romo made a somewhat bold prediction for the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, in a hectic game on Sunday afternoon. Dallas topped Los Angeles when Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
CowboyMaven

With Michael Gallup Out, Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, even Michael Gallup set to miss a month due to his calf injury, do not have an issue at the top of the wide receiver pecking order. There is Amari Cooper and there is CeeDee Lamb, and as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore pointed out this week, there is confidence that the fourth guy, Ced Wilson, can step right up.
NFL
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Blunt Response To Tony Pollard Question

Over the first two games of the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys have employed both running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised plenty of questions about Elliott. While he’s getting paid much more than Pollard, it was Pollard who was more effective.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cam to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth

FRISCO - On Monday, the New England Patriots released former MVP QB Cam Newton, and almost immediately - because this is the way NFL media works - the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Did the Cowboys, arguably in need of an upgrade behind Dak Prescott, examine...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: People Calling for Tony Pollard Aren't 'Signing the Checks'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott responded Thursday to those who believe his backup, Tony Pollard, should receive more touches. "You hear it but what really matters is what's going on in this building.," Elliott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "I mean they're not the one signing the checks. They're not the ones sending the wires."
NFL
