CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Exit Polls Show An Extremely Close Race In German Election To Succeed Angela Merkel

By Deepa Shivaram
WEKU
WEKU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ho14_0c8XW8wG00
People queue in front of a polling station in the Moabit district of Berlin, Germany. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. Michael Probst/AP

Early exit polls from Germany show an extremely close race between the center-left Social Democratic Party and the center-right Christian Democratic Union, in an election that will decide the next chancellor of the country after 16 years of Angela Merkel in office.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its partner, the Christian Social Union, have 25% of the vote, placing them in a tie with the Social Democratic Party. Following behind is the Greens with 15%.

Further updates in the numbers are expected as the tallying continues Sunday in Germany.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed at 6 p.m. There may be more delays than usual in counting ballots this year due to the pandemic and the number of voters who participated in mail-in voting, analysts say.

The latest polling leading up to election day showed the Social Democratic Party narrowly ahead of Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union partnership. The Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany party, were following behind, as was the Free Democratic Party, which is more libertarian.

Of the higher-polling parties, the leading contenders to succeed Merkel are the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz, the Christian Democrats' Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock of the Greens.

Economic issues and concerns over how to handle climate change are some of the top concerns among voters in this election. It's a tight race so far, which has some voters still torn over how to vote — even on election day.

"I'm very torn. I like Scholz because of his initiative on taxes for the international minimum tax level, but I'm not so sure how strong they'll be on climate," first-time-voter Vessela Hristova told NPR.

Scholz currently serves as the German finance minister and vice chancellor.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding this year's election, some voters in Berlin — a more liberal leaning city compared to Merkel's conservative leaning politics — say they will not miss Merkel in office.

"Maybe when we see what will be the result of this election, maybe we will miss her! I don't know. She's not my chancellor," Katja Lucke told NPR.

In the German election system, parties may have to form coalitions to determine a majority. And in this year's election, it could result in three parties forming a coalition, a rarity in German politics.

Rob Scmitz contributed reporting from Berlin.

Comments / 76

Joe Btfsplk
12d ago

What no mail-in ballots??!! It's hard to believe, but the Unite States is the only country to use unfettered universal mail-in balloting!!!

Reply(14)
11
GOD'S GURL
12d ago

It will take a miracle to fix Germany now. No , you can't have Mr.Trump. We need all the miracles we can get after the Biden's debacle ...

Reply(17)
18
Ele Hernaux
12d ago

be careful who you vote for, look what's happening in the USA. the left will destroy you as they are destroying the US

Reply(7)
21
Related
The Independent

German Greens aim for new government with center-left leader

Germany's environmentalist Greens said Wednesday they want to hold negotiations on a new governing coalition under the leadership of outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz s center-left Social Democrats who narrowly won the country's election.The Sept. 26 election left two parties as likely kingmakers: the Greens, who finished third, and the business-friendly Free Democrats, who finished fourth. Those two parties could team up with either the Social Democrats or the center-right Union bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for a parliamentary majority.The Greens traditionally lean to the left, while the Free Democrats in recent decades have mostly allied with...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel congratulates Olaf Scholz on German election win

Germany's outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel, congratulated Olaf Scholz from the rival Social Democrats on his election victory, a government statement said Wednesday, as Mrs Merkel's conservatives remain in disarray after the vote. Citing party sources, Agence France-Presse reported that Armin Laschet, Mrs Merkel's successor as the CDU candidate for chancellor,...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD a narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.The social democratic SPD, led by colourless finance minister Olaf Scholz, surged from third to first place over the final weeks of a forgettable, cautious campaign.It looks to have emerged as the largest party in the new parliament, ending a streak of federal election defeats stretching back to 2005.It is projected to have gained 25.9 per cent of the vote, against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

German election: Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's bloc

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) clinched a narrow victory in Germany's historic federal elections on Sunday, just four years after suffering its worst loss since World War II. Why it matters: It's a stunning political comeback for the SPD, paving the way for its chancellor candidate Olaf...
ELECTIONS
wsau.com

Reactions to exit polls in German national election

BERLIN (Reuters) – Senior politicians from Germany’s parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election. Paul Ziemiak, Christian Democrat General Secretary:. “That hurts.”. SPD minister Hubertus Heil:. “This is a spectacular success. This...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Race#Exit Polls#Greens#The Free Democratic Party#The Social Democrats#The Christian Democrats#Npr
Reuters

German CDU/CSU and SPD tied in national election - exit poll

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany's CDU/CSU conservatives and their Social Democrat rivals were tied in Sunday's national election, an exit poll showed, leaving open which of them will lead the next government as Angela Merkel prepares to stand down after 16 years in power. The CDU/CSU bloc won 25%...
WORLD
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hungary: Budapest mayor pulls out of opposition primary race

The mayor of Hungary's capital on Friday announced he would withdraw from a primary contest which will choose a joint opposition nominee to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ending his candidacy in a race in which he was once considered the frontrunner. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said at a news conference that he was bringing his candidacy for prime minister to an end, and asked his supporters to get behind his opponent, moderate conservative Peter Marki-Zay, in the interests of “reuniting Hungary.”Karacsony’s withdrawal came after a week of back-and-forth negotiations with Marki-Zay, the independent mayor of a small...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Austria: coalition partner calls for Kurz to be replaced

The junior partner in Austria s governing coalition called on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz s party Friday to replace him with an “irreproachable person” after prosecutors said Kurz is a target of a corruption investigation.Prosecutors' announcement earlier this week that Kurz and nine others are under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery has led to a crisis in the governing coalition of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens which took office in January 2020. Kurz and close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy