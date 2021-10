HAVEN, Wis. — “Why the f— are you crying?” Lee Westwood asked late Sunday afternoon, as the Ryder Cup came to a close. “You’re still playing in these!”. The “you” in this instance was Paul Casey, the 44-year-old Englishman who had likely just watched his countryman — that’s Westwood — play in a Ryder Cup for the 11th and final time. It had brought him to tears. It brought Westwood to tears, too. He’s 48 going on 49, and totally correct. Paul Casey can see a Ryder Cup future for himself. Westwood would love to, but he’s a realist, and the Cup’s last hour brought a heavy dose of realism. Their American opponents had dropped a record-breaking hammer on the Team Europe, winning 19 to 9 at Whistling Straits.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO