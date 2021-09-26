One dead after Friday night crash

A one vehicle collision in the Upstate Friday left the sole person involved dead. The crash happened around 10:30 PM on Wyatt Stewart road, just east of Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says, the driver of a Chrysler 200 ran off the road and both a fence and a tree. The accident report says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the driver was not released as of the time of this report.