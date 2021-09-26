A Haphazard Pile of 40+ Memes

The pursuit of memeing is a lucky dip. You may be able to take an educated guess about what memes are going to be popular on a certain day, but there's always a truly random element at play ready to mess that up. At the same time, this is the reason that we all keep coming back: we want to be surprised. It's amazing how memes manage to stay so relatable, yet give us something we haven't seen before. It's always worth the wait to see what happens.