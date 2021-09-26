CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Haphazard Pile of 40+ Memes

The pursuit of memeing is a lucky dip. You may be able to take an educated guess about what memes are going to be popular on a certain day, but there's always a truly random element at play ready to mess that up. At the same time, this is the reason that we all keep coming back: we want to be surprised. It's amazing how memes manage to stay so relatable, yet give us something we haven't seen before. It's always worth the wait to see what happens.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

