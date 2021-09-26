50 Cent Talks New Starz Series ‘BMF’ and His Journey From Our Speakers to Our TVs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article50 Cent released his debut single “In Da Club’’ 18 years ago. In that time, the track has become a go-to for birthday celebrations, while he has transformed from a hitmaker into a television giant. Fans used to line up at stores to buy his latest albums or his G-Unit sneakers, and now millions of viewers tune in week after week to catch the latest episodes of one of the many shows he has created. 50 has proved to be a force in television. He founded a film production company named G-Unit Films in 2003, but it folded before it was revived it in 2010 as G-Unit Films and Television Inc. He started selling projects to different networks, including the hit Starz drama Power, which debuted in June 2014. 50 starred in the show as Kanan Stark, and also served as co-creator and executive producer. Viewers loved Power so much that they extended the universe with two spinoff shows Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, with more spinoffs in the works. The original series brought fans together every Sunday night on social media, and people’s love for Power has poured over into the spinoffs.

