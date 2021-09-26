CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man, 36, arrested on suspicion of murdering schoolteacher Sabina Nessa

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago

Detectives investigating the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in south-east London have arrested a 36-year-old man in East Sussex.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained at around 3am on Sunday morning and is being held in police custody.

On Thursday evening, investigators released CCTV images of a man they urgently wished to speak to, and one of a silver car they believed he had access to.

The Met said on Saturday evening that the balding man is believed to have been carrying a reflective red object that he may have been trying to conceal up his sleeve.

He was captured on CCTV as he walked through Pegler Square in Kidbrooke south-east London, where Ms Nessa had been heading on the evening she died.

Scotland Yard would not confirm if the suspect was the man in the footage, but it is understood investigators are no longer seeking him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPRuw_0c8XUd5q00
A vigil was held in memory of Sabina Nessa on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on September 17.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of murder but were subsequently released under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoSyA_0c8XUd5q00
Police officers near Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, south London, near to where the body of 28-year-old school teacher Sabina Nessa was found (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

On Friday evening, hundreds of mourners including tearful relatives gathered for a candlelit vigil in memory of the Rushey Green Primary School teacher, who was just 28 when she died.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Ms Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

She said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

“No family should go through what we are going through.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sabina Nessa murder: CCTV shows man police want to speak to

Police investigating the killing of London teacher Sabina Nessa have released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to. He was seen walking in Pegler Square, near where her body was discovered. The 28-year-old was found in a park near her home in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on Saturday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man accused of ‘predatory’ murder of Sabina Nessa in court

A man has appeared in court accused of the “premeditated and predatory” murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa. Garage worker Koci Selamaj, 36, allegedly attacked 28-year-old Ms Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Scotland Yard#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Cctv#Kidbrooke#Rushey Green
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of 14-Year-OId Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl At Woodbury Graduation Party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man is in custody months after the shooting at a Woodbury graduation party that killed 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl. Detectives tracked the suspect down to a home in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Woodbury police. He is in the Washington County Jail, and is expected to face a second-degree murder charge and a count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged. Hobbs-Ekdahl died on June 5 after a shooting on the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue. Investigators say Hobbs-Ekdahl was at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

A serving London police officer was sentenced Thursday to a whole life sentence for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman in a case that shocked the nation.Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of using his police identification and COVID-19 laws to trick 33-year-old Sarah Everard into his car in a false arrest as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard on the pretext that she broke lockdown rules, drove her far outside the capital and then raped and killed her. Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy