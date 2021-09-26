Photographs by Gillian Laub from her latest book, Family Matters, published via Aperture (2021). Collage by W magazine. Ways of Seeing is an interview series that highlights behind-the-camera talent in the fields of photography and film. In this week’s edition, visuals editor Michael Beckert chats with photographer and filmmaker Gillian Laub, who has spent the last two decades of her career advocating for the lives of terror survivors in the Middle East (Testimony, 2007), and shedding light on the lasting effects of segregation in the American South (Southern Rites, 2015). In her latest work, Family Matters, Laub turns the camera on herself and her relatives, revealing a loving dynamic that met its greatest challenge during the 2016 presidential election, when Laub’s family decided to support then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump. The resulting body of work is one of Laub’s most astonishing, and easily her most honest. In the book, published by Aperture, she couples pictures of her loved ones with raw, confessional captions that reveal not just the emotional and political disposition of each subject, but also of Laub herself. The series is also on display at New York’s International Center of Photography from September 24th through January 10th, 2022.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 DAYS AGO