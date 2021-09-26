CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tory apologises for suggesting ‘bomb’ should be planted at Labour MP’s office

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9UZ3_0c8XUNAK00
Anneliese Dodds (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

A veteran Tory MP has apologised for a “foolish remark” suggesting a bomb should be planted in a Labour frontbencher’s office.

James Gray said he meant “no offence” with the comment about Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds that he posted in a WhatsApp group ahead of the opposition’s conference in Brighton.

The timing of the remark particularly raised concern among MPs because it was at the Conservative conference in the same city in 1984 that Margaret Thatcher was targeted by a bombing.

The Mail On Sunday reported an exchange between Mr Gray, who has represented North Wiltshire since 1997, and fellow Tory MP Robert Largan.

“Does anybody know where Anneliese Dodds’ Commons office is based? I need to deliver something to her office,” Mr Largan wrote.

Mr Gray replied: “A bomb, perhaps?”

Later writing on Twitter, Mr Largan said he was making a “polite request” for directions in order to hand deliver a letter.

He called for Mr Gray to apologise for the “completely and utterly inappropriate” remark.

A number of women MPs were said to be planning on raising the remark with Conservative Party headquarters, in the context of violence against women as well as the IRA bombing at the Grand Hotel.

Mrs Thatcher, the then prime minister, survived the attempted assassination but five people were killed including, Tory MP Sir Anthony Berry, and many more were injured.

In a statement, Mr Gray said: “It was a foolish remark made on a private WhatsApp and swiftly deleted. I meant no offence and am sorry if any was taken.”

Ms Dodds, the MP for Oxford East, raised concerns about safety for politicians.

“I think it’s important that he apologises,” she said.

“I would say that the broader issue of safety for everyone in politics is very important.

“I think all parliamentarians should be committed to ensuring that everyone can be involved in public life without any fear of intimidation or violence.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

John McDonnell calls on Labour to readmit Jeremy Corbyn as MP

John McDonnell has called for Jeremy Corbyn to be readmitted as a Labour MP in "one step" Sir Keir Starmer could take to reunite the party. It came as former Labour leader Mr Corbyn refused to rule out running as an independent candidate at the next election. As allies of...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference: Welsh MP concerned party may not win election

The Labour Party is lacking "radical, progressive policies" needed to win the next general election, a Welsh MP has said. Beth Winter criticised leader Sir Keir Starmer for "shifting" from pledges made in Labour's leadership contest. Labour MP Stephen Kinnock said the annual conference was about showing the party was...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Labour conference: Angela Rayner defends calling PM and senior Tories ‘scum’

Angela Rayner has defended calling Boris Johnson and Conservative ministers “scum”, insisting that she will only apologise when the prime minister retracts his past “homophobic” and “racist” remarks.Doubling down on her comments made on the first day of Labour’s annual conference in Brighton, the party’s deputy leader said on Sunday that “leaving children hungry” in the midst of a pandemic was “pretty scummy”.However, her remarks have provoked anger from Conservative cabinet ministers, including the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, who described them as “appalling”.In comments reported by the Daily Mirror, Ms Rayner told Labour activists she was sick of “shouting...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

Rosie Duffield’s views on transgender people should have no place in the Labour Party

Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, has pulled out of the party’s annual conference, saying that she doesn’t want to be “the centre of attention” due to her views on transgender people.Much is already being made of Duffield feeling potentially too “unsafe” to attend the Labour conference. It is, of course, never acceptable to threaten someone (online or off) – it’s also completely unacceptable to trumpet prejudiced misinformation, as Duffield has been accused of doing.Duffield is reportedly still under investigation by the Labour Party for alleged anti-trans activity on social media, and in July, LGBT+ Labour called for Duffield to...
POLITICS
Telegraph

No conference for Labour MP branded online as 'transphobic'

A Labour MP has been forced to pull out of the party conference over her transgender views after extremists threatened her security. Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, was forced to pull out of next week's conference in Brighton over the level of online threats she has been subjected to from transgender activists.
SOCIETY
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Labour Mp#Labour Party#Conservative Party#Oxford East
The Independent

Priti Patel says she has ‘a lot of compassion and cares deeply about people’

Home secretary Priti Patel has claimed she has “a lot of compassion” and “cares deeply about people” as she defended her department’s handling of a series of controversies.The Home Office has come under fire over the Windrush scandal and its “hostile environment” policy aimed at increasing the removal of asylum seekers and foreign-born criminals.But Ms Patel rejected the idea of an uncaring department, saying: “It’s an incredible organisation, it really is.”Speaking to The House magazine ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, the cabinet minister said she did not “relate” to the idea of a hostile Home Office.“For people...
U.K.
The Independent

Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues

A traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis.According to Whitehall’s own analysis, London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands have fuel levels at less than 20 percent, putting them in the red, the Times reported.Yorkshire, the North East and Wales, places which have seen supplies increasing, have been moved from red to amber.Scotland will be moving from amber to green and Northern Ireland is already in the green.However, average fuel levels at forecourts remain at 20 percent for the fourth day running, compared with a usual...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Get out and get another job,’ Sajid Javid tells unvaccinated care workers

Care home workers who are not willing to get the Covid jab should “get out and get another job”, the health secretary Sajid Javid has said in a stinging attack on vaccine refuseniks.Trade unions and care home providers have warned that the sector faces a staffing crisis if thousands of workers lose their jobs for failing a legal requirement to get the vaccine.The National Care Association has called for a pause in compulsory vaccinations, arguing that the policy could lead to substandard care or see some homes having to shut their doors.Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he...
WORLD
The Independent

Green Party’s new co-leaders vow to be ‘real opposition to feeble Tory government’

The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Police must not treat flashing and harassment of women as ‘low level’, says Priti Patel

Home secretary Priti Patel has said police forces must “raise the bar” by taking harassment and flashing of women more seriously.The cabinet minister condemned a “postcode lottery” which saw some police forces in England and Wales treat these offences as “low level”.It comes as Boris Johnson also issued a strong rebuke to the police – saying the failure to tackle harassment and other forms of violence against women was “infuriating”.Ms Patel told the Daily Telegraph: “I would say to all women: give voice to these issues, please ... There is something so corrosive in society if people think that it’s OK to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s £500m package to help vulnerable households with essentials branded a ‘sticking plaster’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed a £500m package of grants to help vulnerable households this winter with essentials such as food, clothing and utilities, amid warnings of a cost of living crisis.With an imminent cut in universal credit saving the government £6bn per year, the end of the furlough scheme, rising energy prices and a looming increase in national insurance contributions, the support, however, was immediately labelled a “sticking plaster”.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has faced intense criticism for pushing ahead with plans to end the £20-per-week uplift in universal credit, the £500m “households support...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Senior Tory MP Sir Graham Brady ‘met with anti-vaxxers’

Anti-vaxxers are said to have met Tory MP Sir Graham Brady last week in a meeting where they called on the Covid vaccine rollout to be suspended.A group claimed they met with a senior Tory MP last Tuesday, during which they criticised the current vaccination programme - which is estimated to have saved hundreds of thousands of lives so far.The anti-vaxxers have made false claims against the Covid pandemic and vaccines in the past, including denying the existence of a pandemic and that vaccines are dangerous.Mark Sexton, an ex-police officer who has spoken at anti-lockdown protests, posted a video claiming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘They want to kill me’: The Afghan interpreters left behind by the UK

Afghan interpreters who worked for the British Army have told The Independent they are facing death threats from the Taliban after being left behind during the mass evacuation from Kabul.Men who risked their lives to help the British forces over the last 20 years say they are now in hiding with their families, and warn that without urgent assistance from the UK they will be killed.Prime minister Boris Johnson admitted last month that 311 Afghans who were eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme – set up to transfer those who helped the UK military to safety...
WORLD
The Independent

Only four per cent of Britons think Brexit has gone ‘very well’

Only 4 per cent of Britons think that Brexit has gone “very well” since the end of the transition period, a new YouGov poll has suggested.A total of 6546 people responded to the pollster on Wednesday, answering the question of whether Britain had fared “well or badly” since 31 December last year.While 14 per cent of respondents believed things had gone “fairly well”, 21 per cent of those asked said the effects of Brexit had been neither positive nor negative.On the other hand, 21 per cent of those polled believed the post-Brexit period had gone “fairly badly”, with another...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy