For the past week the focus of the Dallas Cowboys and their fans has been the beloved rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. The outcome will leave the winner as the early leader in the NFC East as both teams sit at 1-1. The Washington Football Team could still be in a tie for the lead, but with the fighting Teams a seven point underdog against the Buffalo Bills, there is a good chance the winner on Monday Night Football will be alone in first place. It is perfectly understandable that some of the broader things about the Cowboys and the league might have slipped your notice.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO