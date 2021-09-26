CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bin Suroor keeps ParisLongchamp options open for Real World

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzTpd_0c8XUHry00
Real World and Marco Ghiani winning at York (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Saeed bin Suroor plans to make a late call on which race Real World will contest at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

The Dark Angel colt is unbeaten in three starts in Britain this season – dominating his rivals in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot before impressing in Listed company at Newbury and in the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York.

Bin Suroor had the option of saddling the four-year-old in Friday’s Joel Stakes at Newmarket, but decided to rely on Benbatl – who duly regained his title in that Group Two contest.

Real World will instead line up for either the Prix Daniel Wildenstein or the Prix Dollar on Saturday.

“We have entered him in France in two races – one over a mile (Wildenstein) and one over a mile and a quarter (Dollar),” said the Newmarket trainer.

“They are both Group Twos, and closer to the race we will make a decision.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Joel Stakes: Brilliant Benbatl wins second Newmarket title in track record time for Saeed bin Suroor

Benbatl returned to winning form with a gutsy success in the Unibet "You're On" Joel Stakes at Newmarket. Saeed bin Suroor's popular seven-year-old had not got his head in front since winning a Meydan Group Two in February 2020, although he had been limited to just three runs in the intervening period - including when just edged out by Kameko in this mile contest last year.
SPORTS
newschain

Teona primed for Arc test at ParisLongchamp

Roger Varian is confident Teona is “peaking at the right time” ahead of her bid for glory in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. As a daughter of the brilliant Arc hero Sea The Stars and Group One-winning mare Ambivalent, the three-year-old had plenty to live up to from day one – but Varian has never made any secret of the regard in which she is held.
ANIMALS
SkySports

Suesa all set for Abbaye challenge at ParisLongchamp

Francois Rohaut considers Suesa to be the chief French challenger in the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. The three-year-old was unbeaten on French turf until May, taking four races including the Prix Sigy and the Prix Texanita - both Group Three events. Her unbeaten run was ended at...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#Parislongchamp#Real World#The Prix Dollar#Group Twos
AFP

Landmark 100th running of Arc set for Snowfall

Snowfall can erase Aidan O'Brien's bitter memories of last year and give the record-breaking Irish trainer a third win in the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. Snowfall will be opposed by 14 rivals at Longchamp with the probability the landmark running of the Arc will, like the first in 1920, be won by a foreign raider. This year's Epsom Oaks winner -- she won by a record 16 lengths -- will be accompanied by stablemates Frankie Dettori's mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome. O'Brien will be just thankful they break from the starting stalls after last year's debacle when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.
WORLD
The Independent

Brigid Kosgei ready for London Marathon hat-trick bid despite Olympic exertions

Brigid Kosgei insists she is well prepared and ready to defend her Virgin Money London Marathon title despite the short turnaround from the Olympics last month.Sunday’s race comes just eight weeks after the Kenyan claimed marathon silver in Sapporo where the runners endured hot and humid conditions.Many competitors were unable to finish the Olympic race, and those that did were left fatigued but Kosgei believes she is ready to compete in London.“First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Dubai opens glitzy Expo with extravagant show

Dubai opened its extravagant Expo 2020 on Thursday with a flashy ceremony boasting fireworks and lights displays as it attempts to woo the world despite the pandemic. "The entire world gathers in the UAE as we inaugurate together, with the blessing of Allah, Expo 2020 Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Create Belief team eye Newmarket and ParisLongchamp options

Create Belief has two possible options as connections look to end a dream season on a high. The Johnny Murtagh-trained filly was bought by the RacehorseClub syndicate and became a fairytale first Royal Ascot winner for members in the Sandringham. She has since landed a Group Three at Leopardstown and...
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy