On Sunday, the Orioles scored three runs in an inning twice. First in the third inning which made the score 4-3 in favor of the Red Sox. They did it again in the seventh, allowing them to take a 6-5 lead. That lead was short-lived however, as the bullpen immediately coughed up three runs in the home half of the seventh leading the Orioles to a 8-6 loss.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO