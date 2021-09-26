Steve Coogan Cast as Jimmy Savile In BBC One Drama ‘The Reckoning’

Steve Coogan will play Jimmy Savile in the BBC One drama The Reckoning

The series comes from Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope and is produced by ITV Studios. Sandra Goldbacher will direct all episodes and Clare Shepherd will produce.

The Reckoning will follow Savile through his early years in the dance halls of northern England, his career with the BBC, to his twilight years when he sought to dispel the growing rumors about his life. Savile rose from working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of British television. However after his death in 2011, his legacy plummetted when the full extent of his crimes, which included sexually abusing hundreds of child victims, were revealed.

“To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which — however harrowing — needs to be told,” Coogan says.

“The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile’s offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again. Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity,” Pope adds.

“ The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice. I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny,” Goldbacher, says.