CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Steve Coogan Cast as Jimmy Savile In BBC One Drama ‘The Reckoning’

By Sharareh Drury
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocGgw_0c8XU2iK00

Steve Coogan will play Jimmy Savile in the BBC One drama The Reckoning

The series comes from Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope and is produced by ITV Studios. Sandra Goldbacher will direct all episodes and Clare Shepherd will produce.

The Reckoning will follow Savile through his early years in the dance halls of northern England, his career with the BBC, to his twilight years when he sought to dispel the growing rumors about his life. Savile rose from working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of British television. However after his death in 2011, his legacy plummetted when the full extent of his crimes, which included sexually abusing hundreds of child victims, were revealed.

“To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which — however harrowing — needs to be told,” Coogan says.

“The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile’s offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again. Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity,” Pope adds.

The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice. I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny,” Goldbacher, says.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The North Water: meet the cast of BBC Two drama

The North Water has been gripping viewers since landing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in September, and follows a whaling expedition to the Arctic as a disgraced army surgeon, Patrick Sumner, joins the ship only to discover that there is another purpose for the expedition. So who stars in the show? Find out here…
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sean Bean & Nicola Walker Starring In Stefan Golaszewski Drama ‘Marriage’ For BBC One

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) are leading the cast of Marriage, a four-part drama from Bafta-winning writer and director Stefan Golaszewski (Mum, Him and Her). Marriage sees married couple Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) negotiate the ups and downs of their 30 year marriage. Viewers will see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship. The Forge (Help) and The Money Men are producing for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The show was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer. Executive Producers are Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Beth Willis and George Faber for The Forge and Richard Laxton and Stefan Golaszewski for The Money Men. The producer is Lyndsay Robinson. The show is produced in association with All3Media International, which will represent the drama globally.
TV SERIES
Hollywood Reporter

The Reckoning

Steve Coogan Cast as Jimmy Savile In BBC One Drama ‘The Reckoning’. Steve Coogan will play Jimmy Savile in the BBC One drama The Reckoning The series comes from Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope and is produced by ITV Studios. Sandra Goldbacher…
TV SERIES
The Independent

We don’t need TV dramas about Jimmy Savile – it’s not ‘sensitive’ to turn trauma into entertainment

Steve Coogan is to play Jimmy Saville in a “sensitive” BBC drama, as The Reckoning has been described, as news of a new mini-series based on the life of the notorious paedophile TV presenter was announced. Jimmy Saville, one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, was lauded and put on a pedestal by the same organisation who are now intending to create a film of this “complex” character – about the legacy he left behind; the abuses he meted out towards hundreds of young children during his lifetime.Within a year of his death in 2011, the police were investigating 300...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Steve Coogan
The Independent

BBC Jimmy Savile drama branded ‘disgusting’ and sparks hypocrisy accusations

The announcement that Steve Coogan will play paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile in a new BBC One drama,The Reckoning, has upset many social media users.The mini-series, which was written by Neil McKay, will explore how the late Top of the Pops host was able to commit his crimes unchecked for decades.After his death in 2011, hundreds of survivors came forward with stories of abuse by Savile, who used his work at the BBC and at hospitals, prisons and charities to conceal his wrongdoings.Producers are working with many people whose lives were affected by Savile “to ensure their stories are...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of gripping new drama Hollington Drive

This week, there's a brand new ITV drama to look out for. Hollington Drive, starring Anna Maxwell Martin, is a four-part thriller that looks like it's going to be seriously gripping. The show tells the story of two sisters, Theresa and Helen, whose lives are thrown into chaos when they...
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

David Tennant cast in ITV drama Litvinenko

David Tennant will play Alexander Litvinenko in a new four-part ITV drama focused on the former KGB officer's death in 2006. David Tennant is to play Alexander Litvinenko in a new ITV drama. The 50-year-old actor has been cast in the lead role in upcoming four-part series 'Litvinenko', which focuses...
CELEBRITIES
c21media.net

Mary Berry lays out Fantastic Feasts for BBC One

NEWS BRIEF: BBC One in the UK has commissioned a three-part culinary series fronted by former Bake Off judge Mary Berry and produced by UK indie Rumpus Media. Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts (working title) sees the star come to the rescue of hopeless novice cooks who want to surprise a loved one with a big meal. The 3×60’ series was commissioned by Patrick Holland, director of factual, arts and classical music television, and Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for popular factual and factual entertainment.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Drama#Itv Studios#Reckoning#British
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Judy Justice’: Judge Judy’s IMDb TV Series Gets Trailer Ahead Of November Premiere

UPDATED with trailer: Judge Judy Sheindlin left her eponymous CBS show just a few months ago, but she’s already getting back to work on Judy Justice, where she will again rule daily on IMDb TV. The show premieres November 1 with new episodes to be released each weekday. Amazon’s premium free streaming service released the trailer ahead of the show’s premiere date. Check it out above. Joining Judge Judy on Judy Justice are bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who also happens to be Sheindlin’s granddaughter. Judge Judy will reunite on the project with her longtime...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Truth About The Death of 'Life Below Zero' Cameraman Oliver Lynch

Fans of Life Below Zero may already be aware that one of the show's cameramen, Oliver Lynch, Oliver was a hard-working man with a passion for his outdoorsy work life. After his death, his work was nominated for a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, which further proves just how talented he really was.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy