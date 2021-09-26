NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 3, 2021: Robert Woods over 0.5 rushing yards for Rams

Woods brought in five of nine targets for 64 yards and rushed twice for six yards in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts on Sunday. While position mate Cooper Kupp once again easily paced the Rams' air attack, Woods turned in a solid complementary performance. The veteran had just three grabs on four targets in the opener against the Bears, but he salvaged his fantasy night to an extent in that contest with a touchdown. While he didn't find the end zone Sunday, Woods' bump in receptions, receiving yardage and targets hints at improving chemistry with new quarterback Matthew Stafford. Woods will look to continue sharpening that rapport when the Rams face off with the Buccaneers in a Week 3 home showdown.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO