NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 3, 2021: Robert Woods over 0.5 rushing yards for Rams

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Los Angeles Rams for one of Week 3's top NFL matchups, while Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields will make his first start on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Division matchups also are on tap with the AFC South's Indianapolis Colts visiting the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North battle. With 14 games on Sunday's slate, there are hundreds of NFL prop bets to choose from.

CBS Sports

Rams' Robert Woods: Five grabs in Week 2 win

Woods brought in five of nine targets for 64 yards and rushed twice for six yards in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts on Sunday. While position mate Cooper Kupp once again easily paced the Rams' air attack, Woods turned in a solid complementary performance. The veteran had just three grabs on four targets in the opener against the Bears, but he salvaged his fantasy night to an extent in that contest with a touchdown. While he didn't find the end zone Sunday, Woods' bump in receptions, receiving yardage and targets hints at improving chemistry with new quarterback Matthew Stafford. Woods will look to continue sharpening that rapport when the Rams face off with the Buccaneers in a Week 3 home showdown.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Tom Brady
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cam to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth

FRISCO - On Monday, the New England Patriots released former MVP QB Cam Newton, and almost immediately - because this is the way NFL media works - the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Did the Cowboys, arguably in need of an upgrade behind Dak Prescott, examine...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Rob Gronkowski News

Injuries have plagued Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski throughout his NFL career. But they may be rearing their ugly head again ahead of Sunday’s big reunion game with his former team, the New England Patriots. On Friday, Gronkowski was officially listed as doubtful for the contest with a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL

