College Sports

Moments that mattered: Kickoff return led to tailspin, other mistakes that plagued Badgers in 41-13 loss

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeconds into the fourth quarter, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 12 Notre Dame seemed destined for a finish that would have fans clinging to the edges of their seats. Collin Larsh had just given the Badgers a 13-10 lead with his third field goal of the afternoon. Wisconsin’s defense, which overwhelmed a beleaguered Notre dame offensive front, would be hitting the field again momentarily.

Mertz's miscues continue in 41-13 loss to Notre Dame

CHICAGO, Ill. — Three of Graham Mertz’s passes Saturday went for points. His first touchdown of the season and 10th of his career came in the third quarter and tied the game at 10. It capped off a four-play drive on which Mertz completed all three of his passes for 58 yards. But that would be the only one of his passes that scored points for Wisconsin.
WRAL

With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

CHICAGO — To win more games than any coach in the storied history of Notre Dame football, Brian Kelly has needed to be adaptable. Maybe never more than the first month of this season. The Fighting Irish have used three quarterbacks and four left tackles, moved away from their run-first mentality and added new wrinkles on defense to head into October unbeaten.
Five plays: Breaking down the key moments of Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin

CHICAGO — By the end of the game, Notre Dame’s defense seemed to be toying with Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. After the Irish finished returning a pair of Mertz interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame’s defense accounted for more points than Wisconsin’s offense in a 41-13 Irish victory in Chicago’s Soldier Field.
Kickoff return for touchdown a 'game-changing play' in Notre Dame surging past Badgers

CHICAGO — The University of Wisconsin's fourth-quarter lead Saturday lasted only 13 seconds because Notre Dame opted for a different tactic on the kickoff return. Chris Tyree took the ball 96 yards for a touchdown that produced a 17-13 Irish advantage. It was the first of five straight Notre Dame scores in the final 14 minutes of a 41-13 victory at Soldier Field.
Irish defense puts on second-half clinic in 41-13 win over Badgers

The Irish got off to a slow start Saturday, as the the squad stepped out of the tunnel a couple of moments after Leprechaun Pat and the rest of the cheer squad took off with the flag. The momentum progressively picked up, though, as the Irish ran Wisconsin out of Soldier Field in the second half and claimed a statement 41-13 victory.
