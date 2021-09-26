CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Retire a Millionaire With Zero Effort? This Investment Can Get You There.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetiring a millionaire may seem out of reach, especially if you’re not already wealthy. However, it’s easier than you may think to retire rich, even if you’re earning an average salary. The key is to choose the right investments. Some investments promise to make you a lot of money in...

The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Can Help You Retire Early

David Jagielski is a designated accountant and has spent 10+ years working in finance for small and large businesses in many different sectors. He has been writing for The Fool since 2017. When he's not out hunting for cheap stocks or writing articles, odds are he's writing macros in Excel or reading history books.
madison

Should You Invest Your Retirement Savings in Crypto?

Cryptocurrency has grown increasingly mainstream as more and more investors add digital coins to their portfolios. If you have the appetite for crypto, you may be contemplating the idea of investing in it for your retirement. And if so, you wouldn't be alone. Almost 44% of U.S. adults who have...
Coinbase’s New Direct Deposit Feature Will Let You Get Paid in Crypto

Cryptocurrency fans may soon be able to have their paychecks directly deposited to Coinbase, one of the largest and most popular crypto exchanges. And their pay can be automatically deposited as Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. In a blog post on Monday, Coinbase senior director of product Prakash Hariramani announced that...
Telegraph

The City watchdog wants you to invest £10k – but don't make this mistake

Hold more than £10,000 of your savings in cash? The City watchdog wants you to invest it in the stock market. With inflation rising and savings rates at rock bottom, the Financial Conduct Authority said half of the 8.6 million people with more than £10,000 in cash savings could benefit from investing in shares.
Houston Chronicle

7 investment sites can help you trade with gusto

Deciding where to invest for your retirement is the first step, and there are countless online choices. You will want to pick the online investment site that offers the features most important to you. The best of these websites offer investor-friendly features and reasonable fees. Here are some possibilities:. Ally...
Are You Making These 3 Retirement Investing Mistakes Right Now?

Investing for retirement is one of your most important financial goals, because you need a nest egg to support yourself in your later years. Unfortunately, many people end up making mistakes that cost them. Here are three common errors you should be avoiding. 1. Using the wrong retirement account. There...
Tech Times

The Decentralized Web: How You Can Invest in the Internet of the Future

The internet became widely available to everyone in the 1990s, but so much has changed in 30 years. More people than ever are using the internet and they are using it in far more ways than ever before. From social media platforms and streaming websites to digital news outlets and...
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

NVent, Axalta, and Univar are value options in an increasingly expensive stock market. Equinix plays on the explosion in data demand coming up in the next decade. Johnson Controls helps companies meet their carbon emission goals. Investing with confidence for the long-term requires buying stocks with a high degree of...
Money Morning

Income Investing for Retirement Guide

Retirement is one of the major life goals everyone needs to have a plan for. Most Americans expect to retire by age 66. Combine that with a life expectancy of 78.93 years (and many living much longer than that), and the average American needs to save for at least 13 years of retirement.
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
The Motley Fool

Investing in China: What an Expert Wants You to Know

In this video, Industry Focus host Jason Moser chats with Kai Zhang, a senior analyst at Esoterica Capital. Tune in as they talk about the current regulatory environment in China, how investors should view opportunities in the region, and much more!. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's...
