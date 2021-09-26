CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thom Yorke’s Son, Noah, Releases New Solo Single, “Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)”

 5 days ago
Radiohead frontman, Thom Yorke, is one of the most famous songwriters in the world and has one of the most distinct falsetto voices. But the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with Yorke and his son, Noah, who released a new solo single Saturday (September 25), “Trying Too Hard (Lullaby),” which sounds a lot like the groundbreaking British band.

Listen to the single here:

The Grammy Award-winning famed band’s guitarist, Jonny Greenwood has even gone as far as to praise the new song, which you can check out via Greenwood’s Twitter feed here

“Cor, what a glorious piece of music- today was the first time I heard it, and I’m so impressed. Nice work, Noah,” Greenwood wrote.

Radiohead, which recently participated in the social media campaign to bring awareness to Climate Change, is also releasing a three-disc Kid A/Amnesiac reissue on Nov. 5, which will combine their LPs Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001) and the third disc of alternate takes and previously unreleased music.

The elder Yorke, who released his first feature film soundtrack in 2018, included his son playing drums on the production. Noah, who was born in 2001, is the offspring of Yorke and his longtime partner, artist Rachel Owen, who Yorke met while at the University of Exeter in the U.K.

Radiohead also released the video for its latest single, “If You Say The Word,” on Thursday (September 23). Which you can watch below:

#Radiohead
