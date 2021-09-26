Colts’ Jim Irsay says it’s harder to depend on ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz because of COVID-19 vaccination status

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ did all he could to keep the Colts in Sunday's game against the Rams. He just wasn't able to stay in all of it himself. The Colts quarterback exited late in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 loss after suffering an ankle injury and did not return. Coach Frank Reich did not have an update on Wentz afterward other than to say he'll undergo further evaluation.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO