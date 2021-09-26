CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts’ Jim Irsay says it’s harder to depend on ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz because of COVID-19 vaccination status

Former Eagle and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has not had a smooth start to his tenure with his new team. After sustaining multiple injuries this season, Wentz has missed valuable time to build on-field chemistry with his teammates. Wentz also must undergo different procedures because he is unvaccinated, putting his availability in question if Wentz comes in contact with COVID-19.

IN THIS ARTICLE
