Florida fans got a good chuckle seeing Stephen A. Smith squirm on ESPN Friday morning wearing a Gators tie after losing a bet with Tim Tebow last week. The First Take host predicted that Alabama would “mop the floor” with Florida last weekend, and Tebow challenged him to wear a Gators necktie if the game was any closer than a blowout. Of course, Florida would go on to push Alabama to the limit and come within two points of overtime.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO