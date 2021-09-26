CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Auburn needs to start T.J. Finley; Arkansas is the real deal

By John Talty
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you paid close attention, what happened Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in many ways felt inevitable once Auburn brought in LSU transfer quarterback T.J. Finley. Auburn said all the right things publicly at the time, but you don’t sign a player who started five SEC games last season by telling him he’s going to be the backup for the next two years. Finley knew he’d have a chance to win the job at Auburn if he proved he was the better player, and that said a lot about how first-year head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff viewed entrenched starter Bo Nix. They knew Nix needed a push after two up-and-down seasons, and not long after Finley arrived, some around the program believed he’d take over as the starter at some point in the season.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 for Week 5

The fifth Saturday of the SEC’s 89th season features eight games, including six conference contests. Here are 10 numbers, along with the schedule, TV and betting lines, to get ready for the SEC’s fifth football Saturday of 2021:. 0 0-2 records in SEC play for Texas A&M, which enters Saturday’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Arkansas at Georgia by the numbers: Battle in the top 10

No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 0 Points have been scored against Arkansas in the first quarter or against Georgia in the second and third quarters this season. 1 TD has been scored against the Georgia defense this season –...
ARKANSAS STATE
AL.com

Tennessee at Missouri by the numbers: First SEC win at stake

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1) at Missouri (2-2, 0-1) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 0 Fumbles have been lost by Missouri and five fumbles have been lost by Tennessee this season. Missouri is one of the 12 teams that has not lost a fumble this season. Only three teams have lost more fumbles than Tennessee. Each team has recovered one of its opponents’ fumbles this season.
MISSOURI STATE
AL.com

Ole Miss at Alabama by the numbers: High scoring ahead

No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0) 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (CBS) 0 Losses in 23 games against teams led by his former assistant coaches for Nick Saban. Saban has four wins against Jimbo Fisher, three apiece against Derek Dooley, Jim McElwain, Will Muschamp, Jeremy Pruitt and Kirby Smart, two against Mark Dantonio and one each against Lane Kiffin and Billy Napier. Kiffin, the Ole Miss coach, was Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014 through 2016.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Troy, AL
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Kentucky State
AL.com

Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. LSU TV info, key matchups and what to watch for

Line: LSU -4 This game will determine... How Auburn opens a brutal beginning to an eight-game SEC gauntlet. After opening at LSU, which has given Auburn trouble on the road the last 20 years, Auburn will host No. 2 Georgia followed by a trip to No. 8 Arkansas. Things don’t get easier for Auburn after this weekend, so a win would go a long way toward the team’s SEC outlook in Year 1 of the Bryan Harsin era.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Saban explains view on analytics, guys on computers who didn’t play football

Among the interesting facets of Alabama’s next game is the frequency with which Ole Miss goes for it on fourth down. In three games, Lane Kiffin and Co. opted against kicking on 14 fourth downs. Only Georgia Southern did it more but in four games and the 85.7 success rate for Ole Miss (12-for-14) also ranks near the top of the national rankings.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Sam Pittman
AL.com

Hoover defense stymies Hewitt-Trussville

Terrell Jones made the most of his first game back from a broken toe with a scoop-and-score fumble return for his first touchdown as Class 7A No. 2-ranked Hoover rolled to a 34-10 victory over No. 6 Hewitt-Trussville at the Hoover Met on Friday night. Jones scored on a 54-yard...
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#University Of Arkansas#American Football#Lsu#Sec#Starter Bo Nix#Georgia State#Tigers
AL.com

Jaylen Waddle’s NFL career off to historic start

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has started his NFL career with historic productivity – in both good and bad ways. In his first three NFL games, the former Alabama standout has caught 22 passes. In the Super Bowl Era, only one player has caught as many as 22 passes in his first three NFL games – Anquan Boldin with 23 for the Arizona Cardinals in 2003.
NFL
AL.com

Jarel Williams, Saraland knock off Class 6A No. 1 Spanish Fort, 28-16

Needing just one more key play call to salt away a win over Class 6A No. 1 Spanish Fort, Jeff Kelly wasn’t even thinking about what was on his play sheet. “When you get in a situation like that, you think more about players than plays,” said the Saraland head coach. “With the game on the line, I was going to put the ball in the hands of our best player.”
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

See video of bright fireball over Alabama from Dragon X Spacecraft reentry

A bright fireball seen streaking across the Alabama sky Thursday night was likely the reentry of a SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft. The fireball and accompanying boom was reported in central and north Alabama shortly before 10 p.m. The Dragon Spacecraft had completed a one-month stay at the Space Station to bring supplies and bring home research being conducted on the space lab. The Dragon unlocked from the Space Station at around 8:05 a.m. yesterday to begin its journey back to earth.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Pleasant Grove passes Fairfield test 27-25

For the first time this season Class 5A No. 2 Pleasant Grove looked at the scoreboard and saw a team standing toe-to-toe with it. With four previous wins by an average of 35 points, the Spartans weren’t accustomed to being in a tight game, but here was Fairfield matching score for score.
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

AL.com

141K+
Followers
35K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy