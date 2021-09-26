Auburn needs to start T.J. Finley; Arkansas is the real deal

If you paid close attention, what happened Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in many ways felt inevitable once Auburn brought in LSU transfer quarterback T.J. Finley. Auburn said all the right things publicly at the time, but you don’t sign a player who started five SEC games last season by telling him he’s going to be the backup for the next two years. Finley knew he’d have a chance to win the job at Auburn if he proved he was the better player, and that said a lot about how first-year head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff viewed entrenched starter Bo Nix. They knew Nix needed a push after two up-and-down seasons, and not long after Finley arrived, some around the program believed he’d take over as the starter at some point in the season.