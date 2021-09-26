New details revealed at bond hearing for man accused in St. Helena pool party shooting

A Beaufort County judge has set a $350,000 cash bond for a Ridgeland man accused of fatally shooting someone at a St. Helena Island pool party last year. Tey’Veon Smalls, 23, stood very still Thursday as a judge explained the terms of his bond in the Beaufort County Courthouse. His defense attorney, Courtney Gibbes, put her hand on his shoulder as he walked toward police to be taken back to the jail.