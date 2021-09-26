CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. seniors rally for more rescue funds for health care

 5 days ago

Activists dressed in hospital gowns will gather on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse to urge state lawmakers to use $17 million of about $5.1 billion in federal pandemic relief funds to close the gap that they say prevents seniors from being able to afford needed health care. Monday's rally...

mainebiz.biz

More health care workers are getting vaccinated in Maine, but not everywhere

Over a month since the state announced it will require all Maine health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a growing number of them are — but not all. Data released this week by the Department of Health and Human Services shows the percentage of vaccinated workers increased from July to August across all five categories of health care providers that are monitored. In hospitals, the number grew from 80.2% to 84.6%. Among nursing home workers, the vaccination rate went from 72.1% to 77.2%.
MAINE STATE
ksl.com

Underserved Utah health centers received over $7M in funding from American Rescue Plan Act

Bonnieva Bitsuie, Utah Navajo Health System contracted maintenance worker and housekeeper, lifts her face shield to take a sip of Gatorade while working with a mobile COVID-19 testing unit outside of the Montezuma Creek Community Health Center in Montezuma Creek, San Juan County, on May 1, 2020. Utah Navajo Health System is one of 11 Utah health centers to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it awarded $7,247,812 of funding from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act to 11 health centers in Utah for 16 projects to expand primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
UTAH STATE
The Ledger

Polk health care workers to rally against COVID vaccine mandate

LAKELAND — Health care workers from across Polk County are planning to gather in Lakeland on Saturday to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. Lakeland native Lindsey Grych, 30, a nurse practitioner, has organized a rally starting at 4 p.m. Saturday outside Joker Marchant Stadium, 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Grych is encouraging health care workers and their supports against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations to bring signs protesting the latest series of mandates.
LAKELAND, FL
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Metro News

Federal funds to help WV Navigator reach vulnerable groups for health care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New federal funding is going to help a West Virginia non-profit reach thousands of uninsured state residents sign up for Obamacare. West Virginia Navigator has provided free enrollment assistance since 2015. The organization will receive $1 million per year for the next three years from the Biden administration.
CHARLESTON, WV
WIBX 950

Thousands of NY State Health Care Workers Getting More Money For Overtime

More than 7,500 Health care workers at New York State hospitals are getting more money for overtime. Under a new pilot program, nurses and other critical patient-facing health care professionals and hospital employees at State University of New York hospitals will now earn up to two and a half times overtime instead of the normal one and a half times pay.
HEALTH SERVICES
Worcester Business Journal

Survey shows health care cost woes among Mass. residents

More than half of Massachusetts adults who participated in a May survey said they'd experienced some sort of health care cost hardship in the past year and almost three-quarters said they're worried about their ability to afford care in the future. The advocacy organization Health Care for All presented findings...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hannapub.com

Area health care centers to receive ARP funding

Two area health care centers will receive more than half a million dollars each to support ongoing Covid-19 and primary health infrastructure needs, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources. According to the report, $588,759 will go to Catahoula Parish Hospital District 2 in Sicily Island and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOC

Va. Health Care Facilities Awarded More Than $28M in Federal Funding

WASHINGTON- U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday announced that Virginia health centers will receive $28,545,390 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Health centers are vital to the communities they...
VIRGINIA STATE
neusenews.com

Greene County Health Care, Inc receives $917,329 of the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) applauds the announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that eight community health centers in North Carolina’s First Congressional District will receive a total of $5,976,200 in American Rescue Plan funding to support major health care construction and renovation projects. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will administer $1 billion in funding nationally, benefiting nearly 1,300 centers across the country and 34 centers in North Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

Advocates For More T Funding And Oversight Rally On Beacon Hill

Public transportation advocates held a rally outside the State House Thursday, calling on elected officials to provide more oversight and funding for the MBTA. The event, organized by the coalition Transit is Essential, follows a number of recent safety related incidents on the T, including a derailment on the Red Line and an escalator malfunction that reportedly sent nine people to the hospital with minor injuries.
BOSTON, MA
fox5atlanta.com

Sen. Ossoff meets with senior VA officials, veterans to discuss health care

DECATUR, Ga. - Senator Jon Ossoff stepped up his efforts to support Georgia’s veterans and their health care. Sen. Ossoff met Friday afternoon with veterans, health care workers, and administrators at the Mason Mill Recreation Center in Decatur. The Democratic senator has tried to secure additional support for the Department...
VIRGINIA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Biden-Harris Administration Provides $39,731,817 in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Ongoing COVID-19 and Primary Health Care Infrastructure Needs in Florida

Resources Further Advance Health Equity Efforts in Medically Underserved Communities in Florida. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $39,731,817 in American Rescue Plan funding to 45 health centers in Florida to expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities. Additionally, to bolster their efforts combatting COVID-19 locally, health center recipients in Florida may also use this funding to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges. In total, this funding will support 74 health center projects in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds will renovate health centers

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to support major healthcare construction and renovation projects at health centers. The funds will go to the nearly 1,300 Health Resources and Services Administration Health Center Program-funded health centers in all 50...
HEALTH SERVICES
nd.gov

ND announces new stabilization grants for child care providers; funding supports operations, health and safety measures, quality and more

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Early Childhood Division is inviting all licensed or regulated North Dakota child care providers to apply for federally funded stabilization and recovery grants beginning now through August 2022. A variety of grant types are available, including stabilization, health and safety facility improvement, technology, inclusion, start-up, and quality improvement grants.
HEALTH
hawaiipublicradio.org

Lieutenant Governor Wants More Health Care Resources, Not Rationed Care

Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Josh Green is urging the federal government to help states avoid rationing medical care during the pandemic — a policy that has concerned many older adults and their families. Green, also an emergency room doctor on Hawaiʻi Island, said he is encouraged that the state's hospitalization numbers...
HEALTH
cbs19news

Funding for health care facilities in Nelson, Buckingham counties

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two rural health care facilities in this area are getting some federal funding to support their ongoing COVID-19 and primary health care needs. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced more than $15.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding for 25 health centers in Virginia.
HEALTH SERVICES

