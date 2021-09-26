Mass. seniors rally for more rescue funds for health care

Resources Further Advance Health Equity Efforts in Medically Underserved Communities in Florida. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $39,731,817 in American Rescue Plan funding to 45 health centers in Florida to expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities. Additionally, to bolster their efforts combatting COVID-19 locally, health center recipients in Florida may also use this funding to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges. In total, this funding will support 74 health center projects in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO