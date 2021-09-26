CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders vs. Dolphins odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 3 AFC matchup

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins take a trip to Sin City this Sunday to take on the red-hot Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr has this team rolling right now, as it upset the Baltimore Ravens in a primetime thriller in Week 1 and then upended Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field last Sunday. The Dolphins are facing an uphill battle, as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with a rib injury. It's now Jacoby Brissett time.

