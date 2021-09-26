Beach Hazards Statement issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-26 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0