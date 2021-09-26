Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.