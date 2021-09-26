Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
