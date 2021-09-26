Larotrectinib Shows Significant Efficacy in NTRK+ Salivary Gland Tumors

Jorge E. Cortes, MD, discusses the current therapies available to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia and how to choose between them when there is similar efficacy. Jorge E. Cortes, MD, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, discusses the current therapies available to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and how to choose between them when there is similar efficacy.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO