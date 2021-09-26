Larotrectinib Shows Significant Efficacy in NTRK+ Salivary Gland Tumors
Treatment with larotrectinib in patients with various subtypes of salivary gland tumors led to a high rate early and durable responses. Treatment with larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) in patients with various subtypes of salivary gland tumors led to a high rate early and durable responses, according to a presentation during the American Head & Neck Society 10th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer.
