CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he's 'not sacrificing a thing' to appease Trump: book

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12W8db_0c8XPPZv00
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia. AP Photo/John Amis
  • In his new book, Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia rejected the party's fealty to Trump.
  • Duncan remarked on criticism that he's faced in affirming the state's 2020 election results.
  • "Has the former president poisoned our system to the degree that I'm the curiosity?" he asked.

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia, a conservative who has defended the veracity of the 2020 presidential election results against allegations of voter fraud, said that he isn't "sacrificing a thing" to appease former President Donald Trump.

The lieutenant governor, emphasizing his work last year to elect GOP candidates in the Peach State, laments that the chatter surrounding "the impending end" of his political career was driven not by his lack of commitment to party ideals, but because he examined the party's 2020 loss and "moved on to fight again next cycle."

In his newly-released book, "GOP 2.0," Duncan spelled out how he would help build a more independent and inclusive party, which is especially important in Georgia, a rapidly-diversifying state that was narrowly won by President Joe Biden last fall.

But he also makes it clear that he has been a longtime adherent to conservative principles and won't let any one individual — notably Trump — dictate his beliefs.

"I'd left people on both sides of the aisle scratching their heads," he wrote, pointing to a March article from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution entitled 'The Curious Case of Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.'"

The article, written by political reporter Greg Bluestein, explained how most Georgia Republicans were tying themselves to the former president or "trying to avoid his wrath," while the lieutenant governor rejected such overtures.

Duncan said that his actions simply reflected normalcy, something that he said was lost amid the GOP push to placate Trump.

"When the party's headliner — the president — lost, I was disappointed," he wrote. "Like other lieutenant governors, I triple-checked to make sure our elections ran free and fair; they did. I studied the loss and moved on to fight again next cycle. Nothing unusual there."

He added: "Of course, other Republicans didn't follow tradition in 2020. They took a bizarre turn and created an alternative universe where facts, truth, conservative principles, and institutional respect didn't matter. They followed a demagogue with a magical grip over their voters ... They intentionally misled their constituents and spread misinformation for personal gain on a scale never seen in American elections. They convinced millions of Republicans they were right; they made me look like the crazy one."

Duncan, who warned that Trump's criticism of Georgia's voting processes would imperil the party in future contests, saw his worst case scenario come true with the loss of both US Senate seats formerly held by Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler after critical runoff elections this past January.

In the book, the lieutenant governor wrote of the incredulity of being questioned by others about his principles.

"Is it hard to understand that a husband and father of three boys chose to stick by the truth? That a conservative stood up for the rule of law? That a lieutenant governor did his duty and followed the traditions that have kept American democracy vibrant for nearly 250 years? Has the former president poisoned our system to the degree that I'm the curiosity?" he asked.

He added: "Apparently yes because everyone now expects Republicans to sacrifice every principle to satisfy one person. I'm here to tell you I'm not sacrificing a thing to placate the former president."

Duncan, who was elected alongside Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2018, announced earlier this year that he would not run for reelection in 2022 and would instead focus on the GOP 2.0 independent movement to expand the Republican coalition.

Comments / 22

Larry Wilson
5d ago

There's a few Republicans who in my book DESERVE to be APPRECIATED and thanked for standing up to TRUMP.

Reply(1)
17
Viva Satire!!
5d ago

Some Republicans actually keep their Oaths to uphold their State and U.S. Constitution.

Reply(6)
19
Island Traveler Ly
5d ago

Trump wants as much body shields as can he get. As long as he looks good 🤬 the party.

Reply(2)
14
Related
The Independent

GOP governor cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidante to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."He...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

When Democrats passed President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that Republican governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they are using it for things on their wish lists, too.Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share toward building prisons in what Gov. Kay Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. In Texas, a Republican-led county is sending deputies to assist police along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Rolling Stone

Republicans Plot Elections Takeover in One of Georgia’s Most Democratic Counties

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.  In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for  Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Post

Trump is the gift that keeps on giving to Democrats

Former president Donald Trump’s obsessive lying about voter fraud helped depress Republican enthusiasm in the 2020 runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, lift Democrats Raphael G. Warnock and Jon Ossoff to victory and flip the Senate to Democratic control. Knowledgeable GOP activists and pundits blamed Trump for not just making the races all about himself, but for convincing Republicans that voting was useless. Trump threatens to pull the same stunt in 2022 to the detriment of Republican candidates for state office and for the U.S. Senate (against Warnock, who must stand for reelection).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Geoff Duncan
Person
David Perdue
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Prosecutors have ‘numerous avenues’ to charge Trump for Georgia election crimes

A new report by the Brookings Institution finds Donald Trump is in “substantial” legal jeopardy for his efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. While the criminal investigation is still ongoing, Joshua Matz, who co-authored the report, tells Lawrence O’Donnell “the public record powerfully supports the criminal charges.”Sept. 28, 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

‘Mad Dash’: Trump’s demand for a Texas ‘audit’ caught Gov. Abbott off guard

The letter from the former president seemed to come out of nowhere. For the governor’s team, it was certainly unexpected. Donald Trump’s letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanding he pursue an “audit” of the 2020 election set off a “mad dash” in the governor’s office as aides sought to figure out just how serious the former president was, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
TEXAS STATE
nsjonline.com

Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’

PERRY, Ga. — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display in Georgia when a three-man ticket of candidates he’s backing in 2022 Republican primaries were featured at one of his signature rallies. It’s easy to see why they might want Trump’s backing. He maintains overwhelming support...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Us Senate#Gop
allongeorgia.com

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Chairman John F. Kennedy Release Senate Draft of Georgia Congressional Map

Today, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Senator John F. Kennedy, Chairman of the Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee, released a proposed draft of the Georgia Congressional Districts. The proposed maps, thoughtfully drawn in accordance with longstanding principles of redistricting, are being provided to the public for further review and discussion.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump reveals he asked Georgia Governor to 'help us out' following defeat to Biden

Nearly a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump is revealing new ways he worked to overturn the results. Trump told a crowd in Georgia he asked Governor Brian Kemp for a special election after his defeat to Joe Biden. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, Daily Beast Columnist Wajahat Ali, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s push to further the “Big Lie.” Sept. 27, 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Times

Glenn Youngkin pledges to support Trump in 2024 if he’s GOP nominee

Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin said he would support former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he gets the Republican Party’s nomination. Mr. Youngkin, who received the president’s endorsement several times, made the pledge at the final debate against Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe in Alexandria on Tuesday. “If he’s the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Sen. Graham says he hopes Trump runs for president again in 2024

​Sen. Lindsey Graham told a gathering of Republicans that he hopes former President Donald Trump runs in 2024. “I don’t think Trump is listening. He might be. I hope President Trump runs again,” Graham (R-SC) said at a leadership conference for Michigan’s Republican Party on Saturday, according to the Detroit News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

243K+
Followers
17K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy