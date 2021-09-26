CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Westboro Wrong-Way Crash Leaves Multiple People With Serious Injuries

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBORO (CBS) – Police said a wrong-way driver suffered life-threatening injuries and hurt several others during a crash late Saturday night in Westboro. It happened around 11 p.m. on Route 9. A car driving east in the westbound high-speed lane slammed into another car head on. The driver in the...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
onscene.tv

3 Killed In Horrific Wrong Way Freeway Crash | San Bernardino

09.19.2021 | 2:18 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – Three were killed, and at least one person was injured in a horrific wrong way crash in San Bernardino. At 2:18 AM, authorities responded to reports of a wrong way traffic collision with people trapped. Paramedics arrived on scene to treat the patients. Per CHP radio traffic and the fire department, three were pronounced DOA. At least one additional victim was transported to LLUMC in unknown condition. It is unknown which vehicle was traveling wrong way at the time of the crash. No victim information is known at this time. The freeway was seen fully closed while CHP officers investigate the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS Boston

Sleeping Tractor-Trailer Driver Slams Into Cruiser On I-95 In Weston, Injuring Trooper, State Police Say

WESTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police say a tractor-trailer driver fell asleep at the wheel before he crashed into a trooper and left him seriously hurt on Route 95. The trooper was in his parked, unmarked cruiser protecting a road construction crew trimming trees on 95 south in Weston around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the out-of-control truck approached the work zone. The cruiser’s emergency lights were on and there was an illuminated arrow board behind it marking off the work zone. State Police say the truck driver fell asleep while driving, woke up at the last second and tried to stop his...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Motorcycle hits pothole and crashes, man suffers serious injuries

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a motorcycle crash on Bethel Road, three miles north of Seneca, Mo. Seneca Fire, Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. “Crash occurred as [Harley Davidson] struck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Westboro#Cbs
CBS LA

1 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A three-car wrong-way crash has left one person dead in the Inland Empire. The crash unfolded on the southbound Route 259 transition as it merged to the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Sunday as a possible wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the transition, colliding head-on with another vehicle. A third vehicle then hit and ran into the same collision. One person was taken to the hospital and one person was killed. The crash is under investigation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ourquadcities.com

18-year-old airlifted with serious injuries following crash

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing an investigation related to a vehicle crash in Henry County that sent an 18-year-old to an area hospital with serious injuries last month. Crews were called to Henry County Road 1 northbound, near N2980th Avenue, around 3:15 p.m. on Friday,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadillac News

McBain woman charged in crash that caused serious injuries

LAKE CITY — Roughly three months after a crash sent three people to the hospital, a 27-year-old McBain woman was recently charged with a drunken driving offense in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court. Harley Marie Clark faced a charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with...
MCBAIN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Man Walking On Interstate 80 In El Sobrante Area Hit, Killed By Car

EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A man walking on Interstate Highway 80 near the Richmond Parkway was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The incident happened along westbound I-80 just east of the Richmond Parkway in the Tara Hills/El Sobrante area. At around 8:54 p.m., CHP units responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian. When officers arrived to find an adult male pedestrian lying on the roadway. The pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by fire department personnel, the CHP said. The investigation determined...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
CBS Boston

Police Find SUV Wanted In Dorchester Hit-And-Run That Left Boy Pinned Underneath Parked Car

BOSTON (CBS) – Police say they have found the SUV that was involved in a hit and run Wednesday morning. A boy ended up pinned underneath a parked car when he was struck in Dorchester. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Columbia Road at Intervale Street while dozens of children were making their way to a nearby school. The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A child was hit by a car in Dorchester, leaving him pinned underneath this parked car. (WBZ-TV) Boston Police used surveillance video to track down a damaged white GMC...
BOSTON, MA
nbc15.com

Semi-driver suffers serious injuries in Jefferson Co. crash

JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt, after a crash between a dump truck and a semi-tractor/trailer unit Thursday night. Wisconsin DOT reports around 9:18 p.m., the dump truck was working on a construction site on I-94 WB at HWY 26 near Johnson Creek, when it was re-ended by a semi, causing it to land on its side.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
jack1065.com

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple injury car crash

CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County police are investigating a crash resulting in multiple injuries. It happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of M 60 and Yankee Street in Howard Township. Authorities say a 72-year-old female and 82-year-old male, both of Niles, were turning onto Yankee Street...
CASS COUNTY, MI
CBS Sacramento

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months. This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated. The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say. Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.
COLOMA, CA
CBS Denver

Christopher Kelley Identified As Victim In Deadly Hit & Run Crash On Broadway Early Monday

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to search for the driver and suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning as the victim’s identity has been released. The crash happened between a 2013-2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a man identified as Christopher Kelley, who was in a wheelchair near 3rd and Broadway about 3 a.m. Monday. (credit: CBS) Kelley, 48, in a wheelchair was in the middle lane of traffic when he was struck and the driver left the scene. A witness told police they saw the victim sitting in his wheelchair in the middle of the intersection,...
DENVER, CO
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcycle crash in Dartmouth leaves life-threatening injuries

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Saturday, September 18, 2021 at approximately 10:53 p.m., Dartmouth Police, along with other emergency personnel, responded to the area of #40 Hathaway Road for a reported motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle, as well as the 36-year-old Brockton male who was...
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy