Carter rallies Norfolk State to 28-16 win over Red Flash

No. 10 Penn State had a chance to boost its profile on a national stage with a victory against No. 22 Auburn on ABC Saturday night. Not only did Penn State pass the test with a 28-20 victory, a number of players stepped up and played their best games of their careers. However, the win wasn’t without its bumps — the defense allowed 182 rushing yards and the referees played a big role in the flow of the matchup. While those factors weren’t ideal, they made for enjoyable theatrics to conclude a day that featured ESPN’s “College GameDay” and a number of former student-athletes returning to Happy Valley, including Saquon Barkley and Grant Haley.

PENN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO