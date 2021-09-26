Carter rallies Norfolk State to 28-16 win over Red Flash
Juwan Carter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second half when Norfolk State rallied for a 28-16 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. Carter gave the Spartans (2-2) the lead with a 4-yard scramble early in the third quarter. After the Red Flash (1-3) turned the ball over on downs at their 47, Norfolk State extended its lead with Carter's 7-yard pass to Justin Smith, the pair's fourth scoring connection this season.www.thenewstribune.com
