Carter rallies Norfolk State to 28-16 win over Red Flash

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuwan Carter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second half when Norfolk State rallied for a 28-16 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. Carter gave the Spartans (2-2) the lead with a 4-yard scramble early in the third quarter. After the Red Flash (1-3) turned the ball over on downs at their 47, Norfolk State extended its lead with Carter's 7-yard pass to Justin Smith, the pair's fourth scoring connection this season.

