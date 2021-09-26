CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Digimon Adventure:’ (2020) retrospective: A series both propelled and hindered by its own nostalgic foundation

By Alex Cline
We’ve reached a major transition point in Digimon anime. Last night was the finale of Digimon Adventure: (2020), and we’re just a week out from the premiere of Digimon Ghost Game. It’s the first time one series’ end has been immediately followed by another’s beginning since 2002, signaling a level of health and success for the franchise not seen since most of its hard-core fans were literal children. Before speculating about the future much, however, it’s time to give a proper sendoff to the series that just concluded.

