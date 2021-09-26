CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

In the Elizabeth Holmes criminal case, the media is also on trial

By By Sara Ashley O'Brien, CNN Business
WTHI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a time, Elizabeth Holmes was a media darling. The college dropout who started her blood-testing company Theranos at 19 graced the cover of magazines such as Forbes, Fortune, and Inc. in her signature black turtleneck to help cultivate her image as "the next Steve Jobs." She was upheld as a rare female founder who'd raised significant sums of capital to drive her startup towards an eye-popping $9 billion valuation.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes took former US general's blood

A former US defence secretary has described how he lost faith in the technology company that took his blood as part of testimony in the case against disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes. James Mattis, who was on the company's board, said he was initially "amazed" by Ms Holmes' blood tests.
BUSINESS
KTVU FOX 2

Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as ex-Theranos employee testifies

The trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes resumes in San Jose federal court Tuesday with more former employees of the failed blood-testing startup set to take the witness stand. Last week, three former employees testified about the shortcomings inside the company as it raised hundreds of millions in investment capital...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Ken Auletta
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Former Theranos scientist testifies to blood test inaccuracies prior to Walgreens deal in Elizabeth Holmes trial

A former Theranos scientist testified on the inaccuracies of the company’s device during Elizabeth Holmes’ federal fraud trial. Surekha Gangakhedhar worked at Theranos from 2005 to 2013 and reported directly to Holmes at one point. She testified on Friday that Holmes allegedly pressured her to validate blood test results to speed up a rollout of the Edison device to several Walgreens locations despite its inaccuracies, CNBC reports.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Case#Startup#Silicon Valley#Fortune#Wall Street Journal
Stanford Daily

Elizabeth Holmes’s trial outcome is uncertain, law professors say

Certainty about the outcome of Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes’s trial is muddled by the complex circumstances surrounding Holmes’s intentions and relationships, according to Stanford Law professors. The Daily sat down with two of these professors and a Loyola Law professor to break down the case. Holmes founded Theranos, a blood...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNBC

Elizabeth Holmes texts to COO revealed to CNBC amid popular trial

CNBC has obtained nearly 600 pages of private text and Skype messages between former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her then-boyfriend Sunny Balwani. CNBC's Yasmin Khorram discusses the text messages that shed a light into the Holmes-Balwani relationship. She also reports on the ongoing trial.
ELIZABETH HOLMES
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes texts claiming she was ‘best businessperson of the year’ revealed as trial continues

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes said she had “total confidence in myself best businessperson of the year” in text messages to her former boyfriend and business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.Ms Holmes boasted of her celebrity backers Rupert Murdoch and fretted over the “distractions” her new luxury lifestyle was creating, according to nearly five years of private messages obtained by CNBC.“My new life as of this night and forever more: - total confidence in myself best business person of the year – focus – details excellence – don’t give what anyone thinks – engage employees in meetings by stories and...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

TechScape: Elizabeth Holmes poetry steals the show at Theranos trial

We’re one month in to the blockbuster trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood testing startup Theranos, and it shows no sign of releasing its grip on the public imagination. Dozens of members of the media, myself included, have lined up each week since 31 August outside a crowded courthouse in San Jose, California, to bear witness to the justice process surrounding the company and its downfall – which has been called “Silicon Valley’s biggest fraud”.
ENTERTAINMENT
WTHI

Elizabeth Holmes put the reporter who broke the Theranos story on her witness list. His attorneys are calling it a "ruse"

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter John Carreyrou is responsible for breaking open the story of Theranos six years ago, prompting broader scrutiny into blood testing startup that would land its CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes in a federal courtroom over criminal fraud charges. Perplexingly, Carreyrou's name is among dozens of possible witnesses...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy